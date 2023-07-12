University of Idaho will delay demolition on Moscow home where students were killed

By Nicole Blanchard Idaho Statesman

MOSCOW, Idaho – The University of Idaho on Wednesday announced it will hold off on plans to demolish the home where four students were killed in November.

The announcement comes on the heels of some of the victims’ families protesting the demolition. In a news release, the university said it will continue lead paint and asbestos abatement on the property, which it intends to demolish in October. Initially, university officials said they hoped to raze the building before Aug. 21, when students would return to campus for the fall semester.

The new date coincides with the scheduled Oct. 2 start date for the trial of suspect Bryan Kohberger, who is charged with the killings of Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, both 21; and junior Xana Kernodle and freshman Ethan Chapin, both 20.

If convicted, Kohberger faces the death penalty.

Earlier this month, Shanon Gray, an attorney for the Goncalves family, told the Idaho Statesman the university was disregarding the family’s request that the house remain standing until after the trial concludes. Gray said the Mogen and Kernodle families shared the same view.

University officials did not immediately say whether the families’ protests led to the decision to delay the demolition.

“After the personal items were removed and with remediation nearing completion, this felt like the best next step,” university spokesperson Jodi Walker told the Statesman in an email.

“We know that every action and decision around this horrific incident is painful and invokes emotions. That is why every decision we have made this far is with the families of the victims and our students in mind,” said Scott Green, U of I president, in the news release. “While we look forward to removing this grim reminder of this tragedy, we feel holding until October is the right thing to do.”

According to the news release, crews have been removing personal items from the home with the intent of returning them to the victims’ families. The university noted that the Latah County Prosecutor’s Office and Kohberger’s defense have not protested the demolition.

The home was donated to the university in February by its previous owner.