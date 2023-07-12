Washington State pitcher Dakota Hawkins signs undrafted free-agent contract with New York Mets

Staff report

Washington State pitcher Dakota Hawkins has signed an undrafted free-agent contract with the New York Mets, according to multiple reports Tuesday.

The right-handed Hawkins emerged as WSU’s last season during his senior year and captured an All-Pac-12 honorable mention nod after logging a 5-3 record and a 4.32 ERA – best among WSU starters.

Hawkins, who made 14 starts in 2023, led the Cougars in innings pitched (73) and strikeouts. His 92 strikeouts were the ninth-most in WSU single-season history – and tied for fourth-most in the Pac-12. Hawkins allowed 82 hits and 27 walks, and gave up just four home runs.

The Chehalis, Washington, native was twice named Collegiate Baseball’s national pitcher of the week. He earned the award after striking out 10 batters in a win over Oregon on March 17, and was again recognized after fanning 12 batters – tied for fourth-most in a game in program history – in a victory against Washington on May 5.

Hawkins appeared in 29 games and made eight starts between 2021-22. He finished his WSU career with a 13-9 record in 43 appearances, and logged a 4.85 ERA across 144⅔ innings. Overall, Hawkins struck out 157 batters while surrendering 164 hits and 44 walks.

A graduate of W.F. West High, Hawkins played his first two collegiate seasons at Lower Columbia College in Longview, Washington.

Hawkins accepted a signing bonus in the low six figures, and picked the Mets over offers from six other interested MLB teams, according to a report from The Chronicle.

Hawkins is one of four WSU players to have found an MLB home over the past few days. Centerfielder Jonah Advincula was selected Monday by the Cleveland Guardians in the eighth round of the MLB draft. First baseman Sam Brown went to the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday in the 12th round, and third baseman Cam Magee was scooped up by the Atlanta Braves in the 18th round.