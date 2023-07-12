Washington wildlife managers seek input on policies

A mammoth bone is pictured in this undated photo. It was discovered in February by couple hiking in Fort Worden Historical State Park near Townsend. (Courtesy of Washington State Parks)

From staff reports

The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission is seeking public input on possible revisions to its Willapa Bay Salmon Management and statewide Forage Fish Management policies.

The Willapa Bay Salmon Management Policy provides a guideline for Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife managers to promote conservation of salmon in Willapa Bay as well as the economic well-being and stability of commercial and recreational fishing in the state, according to a news release.

First adopted in 2015, the policy underwent a comprehensive review in 2018, and a formal policy revision process began in 2020.

Since that time, the Commission has held numerous meetings to collect public comments on possible changes and updates to the policy. The final draft policy is now available for public review and comment.

To learn more or submit a comment on the Willapa Bay Salmon Management Policy, visit WDFW’s webpage or the comment portal. Comments may also be emailed directly to willapabay@dfw.wa.gov.

The Forage Fish Management Policy provides wildlife managers with guidance to maintain healthy populations of forage fish species and individual stocks of forage fish while helping to maintain the integrity of ecosystems and habitats.

First adopted in 1998, WDFW staff recommended revising the policy to clarify that it applies to marine and freshwater ecosystems.

The draft policy is available for public review and comment.

To submit a comment on the Forage Fish Management Policy, visit the comment portal.

Both comment periods are open through Aug. 7, 2023.

The commission expects to discuss both policies at its Aug. 10-12 meeting.

To view details of past or upcoming Commission meetings, visit the commission’s webpage.

Paddle Safe Week begins July 21

Six years ago, managers of the Recreational Boating Safety Program at Washington State Parks created Paddle Safe Week to promote safety while users are out on the water.

Paddlesports such as kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding are popular but they are not without risks. From July 21 to July 27, program managers will issue a series of safety messages on their social media.

Life jackets





Watersport enthusiasts are required by law to carry a well-fitted life jacket on board, even on stand-up paddleboards. Wearing it is the best way users can stay safe.

Be a role model





The best way to normalize safety procedures is for users to lead by example.

And, watersport enthusiasts can help state efforts by sharing safety tips with friends and family and encouraging them to learn more.

Mountain Melodies





The state’s Folk and Traditional Arts Program is featuring the second-annual Mountain Melodies concert series at Lake Wenatchee State Park. All concerts start a 8 p.m. at the South Park Ampitheater.

On July 15, the Radosk Folk Ensemble and Dunava will provide music and dance traditions from Eastern Europe and the Balkans.

The Radost repertoire includes traditions of Croatia, Macedonia, Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, Serbia, Bosnia, Ukraine and Russia, with ornate costumes and live music on traditional instruments.

Dunava is a Seattle-based women’s vocal ensemble specializing in the a cappella folk music of Eastern Europe. Founded in 2005, the group is made up of singers from diverse musical backgrounds who share a passion for complex and beautiful harmonies. The choir’s repertoire includes songs from the Balkans as well as other Slavic countries and the Caucasus.

Mammoth bones discovered

A couple walking on the beach in February discovered a what they thought was a rock on the beach at Fort Worden Historical State Park near Townsend. But, it turned out to be the bone of a mammoth.

The couple took the bone and eventually shared photos of the discovery with friends and professionals at the Burke Museum to help identify the bone.

In an unrelated event, a park staffer was taking part in a spring break program at the Port Townsend Science Center that focused on fossils.

One of the displays was a mammoth tooth that had been discovered in Fort Worden in 2019 near where the mammoth bone had been discovered.

Finding fossils in a park





State Parks extends gratitude to all the folks who tried to do right by these two magnificent finds. Removing such specimens, however, can destroy our history.

Animal remnants like bones and teeth need to be handled by experts.

If fossils are discovered, visitors are asked to track down park staff and email artiFACTS@parks.wa.gov.

Montana seeks public comments

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking public comment on several environmental assessments on westslope cutthroat trout restoration in Bryant Creek and the draft assessment for the Big Hole River drainage.

State managers are proposing to restore native westslope cutthroat trout in Bryant Creek and stock the same fish in the creek’s headwaters in Trident Meadows.

After the Alder Creek fire of 2021, brook trout gained access to Trident Meadows, according to a news release. Wildlife managers anticipate that the brook trout will eliminate the native westslope cutthroat within the next five to 10 years.

Comments are due on July 22.

Montana draft elk management plan

State wildlife managers are proposing to adopt the 2023 Draft Statewide Elk Management Plan. The current plan was adopted in 2005.

Since it was adopted, the state landscape had undergone several changes.

At the time, Montana had about 940,102 residents and that population grew to 1,104,000 by 2021, according to the U.S. Census.

Also in 2005, the state observed about 98,643 elk on its survey. In 2022, the same survey counted 141,292 elk, which have distributed to different areas in the state.

Comments on the 2023 elk management plan are due July 31.