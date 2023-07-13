100 years ago in Spokane: Spat caused by chickens turns into bloody assault

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

A long-running feud between two women in the Orchard Avenue district resulted in some bloody injuries and an arrest.

The disputes escalated over the next few days and then boiled over into a fight involving fingernails, teeth and a big chunk of rock.

Miko Karol’s husband reported that he came home from work and found his wife unconscious in the front yard, covered with blood. A fist-sized block of granite lay beside her, covered with blood. She required a number of stitches when she came to.

Her husband obtained a warrant for Mrs. Annie Shonoski’s arrest. Sheriff’s deputies said that she “was the largest of the two women so naturally came off victorious.”

At a hearing the next day, a handful of hair was entered into evidence, apparently ripped out during the fight. However, it was not obvious whose hair it was.

In any case, the judge said it was clear that Mrs. Shonoski had started the fight, so he sentenced her to 30 days in jail for assault.

