Coach Brittany Kennedy places emphasis on local recruiting for CCS women’s program

Brittany Kennedy knows how good girls basketball in Spokane can be. That’s why her emphasis in recruiting is bringing local talent to Community Colleges of Spokane.

Kennedy, in her second season at the helm with the Sasquatch, has a class of seven new players this season, six with Spokane ties.

“Spokane’s always been a hotbed with a lot of great talent in girls basketball,” Kennedy said. “It was even before I got into high school, it was while I was in school, and certainly afterwards. So, I think it’s great to keep those faces that have been in the community around for maybe another year or two years.”

Of the 12 total players on the roster for the upcoming season, 10 are from the region.

“I am looking to bring in players who are competitive,” Kennedy said. “Especially players who get after it on the defensive end. Hard workers, competitive, push each other, leaders. But people who are good in the community as well. As much as we love basketball, and it brings us together, we want good people.”

Kennedy enjoyed a terrific playing career at Lewis and Clark. She was a four-year varsity letter winner at LC, was a two-time first-team All-Greater Spokane League selection and the GSL MVP as a senior. Kennedy led the Tigers to three straight State 4A championships under coach Jim Redmon.

She followed with four years at the NCAA Division I level – two at Oregon State and two at Florida Gulf Coast University.

At FGCU, she was a two-time team defensive player of the year, the Atlantic Sun Conference Defensive Player of the Year as a senior and unanimous first-team all-conference. She led the Eagles to the school’s first NCAA Tournament appearance as a junior after winning the A-Sun Tournament and to a berth in the WNIT as a senior when they were the A-Sun runner-up.

The 2013 Florida Gulf Coast graduate spent the next two seasons playing professionally overseas, in the top women’s leagues in Germany (2013-14) and Finland (2014-15).

Following her playing career Kennedy was an assistant coach for Gabe Medrano at her high school alma mater for four seasons.

Those credentials give Kennedy instant credibility when talking with local players – from big and small schools – about the benefits of playing in junior college.

“Some people will come for a year and be seen and go to that next level. I think it’s great to have that history or someone being here from Spokane and being able to make a name for themselves at that next level here in town,” she said.

“It helps remind other players ‘Hey, it’s OK if you don’t go big (school), there’s still an opportunity to continue playing at the next level.’ Some might be hesitant to branch out and leave home. This allows them to stay and have an opportunity to continue playing the game they’ve played since they were little.”

The team is just starting summer workouts, so Kennedy is just beginning to get a handle on her squad.

“I haven’t even gotten into position to be able to say, ‘OK, she’s ready for the challenge that’s coming.’ ”

Forward Hannah Hamilton from North Central is a freshman that could make big strides early.

“I watched her at the Jack Blair (all-star game). And I was talking with Jim Redmon about her and she’s great. And I love to see that she was a lefty. Those are different and they’re more rare. Her position of playing back to the basket, but also the willingness to step out – she definitely has the potential and has the aspirations to go to that next level. It’s a good place to push her to see how she can grow and hopefully we can help her.”

Kennedy didn’t get a chance to see much live action last season with her duties at CCS but watched a lot of film and streaming and attended all the sessions at State B in March.

“There’s a challenge to see (players) live on top of my team having practice and games and traveling,” she said. “But I was able to get out there and looking forward to doing more of that now with a year under my belt. I think it’s important for people to see – ‘Hey, they are out here in the gym.’ ”

Kennedy admitted recruiting was where she had the steepest learning curve going from assistant to head coach.

“I told them when I first came, ‘I’ve never recruited.’ But I will work hard though, and I will ask questions and seek help when I can. But it’s definitely a different animal.”

Since she is local and spent four years coaching in the GSL, Kennedy has a strong rapport with coaches around the league and has a built-in support network through her ties at LC with Redmon and Medrano.

“Coach Redmon, I leaned on a lot. He came into a few practices. Gabe, I can always send a text, but I didn’t hit him up as much since he was in season. But the line’s always open. I’m blessed to have both of them available to lean on.”

Kennedy was hired in August of last year, so she didn’t have much of a chance to stock her roster before the season started.

Last season, the team lost its first seven games en route to a 6-17 record, going 6-10 in the Northwest Athletic Conference. Kennedy was encouraged that the team got better as the season went on and never got down on itself – or each other.

“We’re looking to build on that,” she said. “I told our team, ‘We’ve come a long way.’ There was no pressure on us. I honestly pulled a lot of kids (last year) that weren’t anticipating playing college sports last year. To pull them in and convince them, ‘Hey, you have an opportunity to come play.’ They came in and worked hard. We got better and we were in a lot of games. Sometimes the wins and losses don’t always show how close the game really was.”

CCS summer roster

Freshmen: Trista Dammell (Ferris), Shauna Elliott (Cheney), Allie Garry (Deer Park), Hannah Hamilton (North Central), Ayeris Jones (Okanogan) Eva LeBlanc (Shadle Park), Kaydin Renkin (Ridgeline).

Sophomores: Jalayla Brown (Rogers), Keely Maves (Pomeroy), Kennedy McCorkle (Loyola Sacred Heart, Montana), Karrah Pope (Valley Christian), Emma Schisler (Lewis and Clark).