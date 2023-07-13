Commentary: Which sports figures would Seattle fans cheer — and boo — the loudest?

By Matt Calkins Seattle Times

SEATTLE – The cheers were far more plentiful than the boos during All-Star Week, but the latter may have been louder.

Seattle sports superstars such as Ken Griffey Jr., Edgar Martinez, Bobby Wagner, Marshawn Lynch, Felix Hernandez and the three Mariners All-Stars all earned warm greetings at some point during the festivities, but their receptions may not have been as boisterous as the jeers aimed at Astros representatives.

And it got me thinking: If anybody were introduced or shown on the big screen at a Seattle sports event, who would be applauded most enthusiastically, and who would be hissed at most viciously? Here’s a two-way list.

Loudest cheers

Marshawn Lynch: He’s the name that stands above any other Seahawk. T-Mobile Park went wild for Bobby Wagner when he was introduced before the celebrity softball game Saturday, and despite certain missteps from Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor, those two Super Bowl winners could never enter a local stadium or arena without getting hearty acclaim. But Lynch’s march-to-the-beat-of-his-own-speakerbox demeanor, relentless running style and immortal Beast Quake put him atop the list.

Ken Griffey Jr.: This might not have been the case from 2001-2008, when Griffey played for the Reds after leaving the Mariners. But the Hall of Famer redeemed himself in the minds of fans after coming back to Seattle for the final two years of his esteemed career. Martinez may be the most respected Mariner due to playing all 18 years of his career here, and Ichiro was a cultural phenomenon. But they don’t compare to the Kid in terms of achievements or fanfare.

Sue Bird: If you thought Edgar was dedicated to this town, know that he’s got nothing on Sue. Bird first put on a Storm jersey in 2002 and wore it every healthy season she played until 2022 – winning four WNBA championships along the way. There has never been any real tension between her and Seattle – just two decades of sublime basketball and adoration for a city that will forever return the love.

Gary Payton: He wasn’t here as long as Bird was, and he didn’t bring Seattle any rings, but there was a time (apologies to John Stockton) that the Glove may have been the best point guard in the NBA. An offensive mastermind and defensive prodigy, the perpetually smack-talking Payton powered the Sonics to the 1996 NBA Finals, during which they fell to the 72-10 Bulls. Despite coming up short, Payton’s contributions aren’t lost on Seattle sports fans, who would whoop for him on the spot in any venue.

Pete Carroll: Will there be a statue for him outside of Lumen Field like there is for Don James outside of Husky Stadium? Probably not if he retired today. But the only coach to bring Seattle a Super Bowl title doubles as one of the more charismatic, likable figures in sports. The reception Carroll received when introduced during a Kraken playoff game at Climate Pledge Arena confirmed the town’s vehement appreciation for the man – appreciation that will long continue.

Loudest boos

Alex Rodriguez: This was confirmed every time A-Rod came back to Seattle to play the Mariners, whom he spurned after the 2000 season to join the Rangers under a then-record contract. Rodriguez was supposed to be the heir to Griffey – the No. 1 draft pick that the M’s developed into a regular All-Star and MVP candidate before watching him leave at 25. This wasn’t quite LeBron James taking his talents to South Beach on national TV, but it was close – and Seattle won’t forgive or forget.

Howard Schultz: There are several villains in the minds of Seattleites when it comes to the Sonics’ departure – Clay Bennett and David Stern being among them. But at the top is Schultz, the team’s former owner who sold them to a tycoon intent on moving them to Oklahoma City. If A-Rod leaving was a slap in the face, this was a roundhouse to the kidneys followed by a strike to the sternum. Schultz would be heckled brutally if he ever stepped into a local sports venue, something he’d probably be wise not to do.

Russell Wilson: Also confirmed when the Super Bowl-winning quarterback came back to Lumen last year as a Bronco. The level of contempt for No. 3 once seemed unfathomable, but after demanding his way out of Seattle shortly after signing a four-year, $140 million deal, fans revolted. Griffey at least gave a solid reason for leaving for Cincinnati: He wanted to be closer to family and play where he grew up. Wilson seemed to just give the Seahawks the middle digit, which locals have been giving back to him ever since.

Any Houston Astro (but especially the cheating ones): Current Astros Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker and (manager) Dusty Baker had nothing to do with the 2017 World Series-winning Houston team that was caught stealing signs via a center-field camera. But they were still derided by the T-Mobile Park crowd every time they were introduced. This was even true of Tucker when he came up with two outs in the bottom of the ninth and the American League (which Mariners fans supported) down one run. This disdain isn’t going away, but it is even fiercer when an Astro such as Jose Altuve – who was on the 2017 team – comes up to bat. Not a fun place for him to be.

The Oregon Duck mascot: I’m not sure there is a specific Duck such as Joey Harrington or Marcus Mariota that would draw universal ire from a pro-Husky/Seattle crowd. But Washington fans’ winter, spring and summer moods can often be determined by how the Dawgs fare versus the Ducks in the fall. Is this recognized nationally as one of the biggest rivalries in college football? Probably not – mainly because Oregon has dominated most of the last 20 years. Perhaps the Ducks don’t despise the Huskies, but the disgust is real in reverse.