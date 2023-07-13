Letters for July 13, 2023

Housing is health: A call for policy change

Housing costs are too high in Washington. The new Out of Reach report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition confirmed our state needs to take action. The report demonstrated a person needs to make at least $36.33 an hour to afford a two-bedroom apartment, making Washington the fifth-highest housing wage in the nation.

Working in health care for the better part of a decade and now as a medical student, I have experienced the wide range of detrimental effects of escalating housing prices. A secure, clean home is absolutely essential for medication, hygiene and protection from the elements. Even within a short time of being unhoused, individuals are more likely to have severe disease and complications from heart, kidney and mental health conditions. One example that I have seen firsthand in our Eastern Washington community is that unhoused persons are 28 times more likely to require a leg amputation as a result of their diabetes when compared to the general public.

Our elected leaders need to act – the 2023 Point-in-time count demonstrated a 36% increase in homelessness with lack of affordable housing being the No. 1 reason. Our leaders must put reasonable controls on rent increases to ensure people can stay in their homes and invest in more affordable housing. Without these commitments, I don’t see any way that we on the front lines can protect the health and wellness of our communities in Washington.

Robert De Gregorio

Spokane

City parks ordinance would cut down on crime

Thank you Council Members Karen Stratton, Michael Cathcart, Jonathan Bingle and Lori Kinnear for working together, even though you often have different political philosophies, to pass an ordinance applying to Spokane City parks, something requested by the Parks Department and Police. A majority of Spokane residents are very concerned about crime, whether it is shootings, vandalism, thefts, illegal drug use, disruptive behavior or violence. Ordinance C36394 is one small preventive measure to hopefully cut down on crime.

The current law making it a civil infraction to be in the parks after hours is worthless. People can get a ticket, but the police cannot make them leave if they refuse. By making the infraction a misdemeanor, authorities can now compel them to leave.

At the June 26 meeting, Council Member Stratton, quoted disturbing statistics of what is happening in our parks. She did her best to assure all who are concerned about racial and economic discrimination in enforcing our laws that police do have discretion and the goal is not to arrest people but prevent crimes from happening in the first place.

Unfortunately, the other three council members and those testifying against the ordinance refuse to listen to reason. They would rather do nothing than give this new ordinance a chance. A couple of the Council Members said they were concerned there was no sunset clause. But that is not necessary since the Council will periodically evaluate the law and can change or abolish it at any time.

Gretchen McDevitt

Spokane