Mega Millions jackpot jumps up to $560 million, 7th-largest prize in game history
July 13, 2023 Updated Thu., July 13, 2023 at 11:51 a.m.
The Mega Millions jackpot prize has grown to $560 million ahead of Friday’s drawing.
The prize is the seventh-largest in game history, according to Mega Millions, and the cash value is estimated to be more than $281 million.
Friday’s drawing with be the 25th in the current sequence.
Drawings are 10 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, according to a Mega Millions release.
This record-breaking Mega Millions prize is happening as the Powerball jackpot is also one of the largest in game history.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.