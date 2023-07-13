The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Nation/World

Mega Millions jackpot jumps up to $560 million, 7th-largest prize in game history

July 13, 2023 Updated Thu., July 13, 2023 at 11:51 a.m.

A Powerball and Mega Millions lottery advertisement is displayed at a convenience store on July 12, 2023, in New York City. The Powerball jackpot reached an estimated $725 million for the next drawing with a cash option for the jackpot at an estimated $366 million. The current jackpot, which is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, has been growing since mid-April after a $252.6 million prize was won in Ohio.  (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images North America/TNS)
By Lana Ferguson The Dallas Morning News

The Mega Millions jackpot prize has grown to $560 million ahead of Friday’s drawing.

The prize is the seventh-largest in game history, according to Mega Millions, and the cash value is estimated to be more than $281 million.

Friday’s drawing with be the 25th in the current sequence.

Drawings are 10 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, according to a Mega Millions release.

This record-breaking Mega Millions prize is happening as the Powerball jackpot is also one of the largest in game history.

