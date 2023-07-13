Mega Millions jackpot jumps up to $560 million, 7th-largest prize in game history

By Lana Ferguson The Dallas Morning News

The Mega Millions jackpot prize has grown to $560 million ahead of Friday’s drawing.

The prize is the seventh-largest in game history, according to Mega Millions, and the cash value is estimated to be more than $281 million.

Friday’s drawing with be the 25th in the current sequence.

Drawings are 10 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, according to a Mega Millions release.

This record-breaking Mega Millions prize is happening as the Powerball jackpot is also one of the largest in game history.