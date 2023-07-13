Prog rockers Dream Theater return to Spokane for first time since ‘03

Dream Theater, a prog rock outfit inspired by bands such as Rush, is returning to Spokane for the first time in 20 years. (Rayon Richards)

By Ed Condran For The Spokesaman-Review

The last time Dream Theater played Spokane, gas prices were $1.35, pop star Olivia Rodrigo was 5 months old and Arnold Schwarzenegger was months away from becoming governor of California.

When Dream Theater performs Monday at the First Interstate Center for the Arts, it’ll be the prog rock band’s first time back in town since it played the same venue on July 30, 2003, when it was still known as the Spokane Opera House then.

“I know it’s been awhile since we’ve been to Spokane,” guitarist John Petrucci said while calling from Toronto. “I know it because the fans there have let us know. They’ve been upset that it’s been so long since we played Spokane. I get it but this show is going to be killer.”

Dream Theater has 90 minutes to make up for lost time.

“The show is an hour and a half since we’re on our ‘Dream Sonic’ tour,” Petrucci said. “We’re out with Animals as Leaders and Devin Townsend. So we’ll have to get right to it.”

So scratch the epic tracks, but there are still plenty of songs for Dream Theater to choose from since the group has 15 albums. “Our catalog is huge,” Petrucci said. “We have so much to draw from. It’ll work itself out in Spokane.”

When Dream Theater recorded “Images and Words,” its second album and first with singer James LaBrie in 1992, it was a very different world. “People forget what was popular then,” Petrucci said. “It was a different time. “Images and Words” stood out during the period when Nirvana broke since there weren’t many young prog rock bands of note. Some of the veteran prog rock acts, such as Jethro Tull and Genesis, had broken up by then and others, such as Yes, were having internal issues.

“We were filling a void, but that wasn’t the plan,” Petrucci said. “We were doing what we wanted to do and we were thrilled how well ‘Images and Words’ was received.”

Dream Theater’s considerable chops quickly won over fans yearning for musicians who could shred.

“It was evident that the fans were looking for a band that could play like we can play,” Petrucci said. “We were always serious about our instruments.”

Petrucci and his close friend, bassist John Myung, grew up together in Long Island going to shows and formed an early version of Dream Theater in 1985. Both were schooled on Rush, who they saw numerous times during their childhood. “To this day Rush is my favorite band,” Petrucci said. “John and I wouldn’t miss a Rush show. When those guys played New York, we saw them at Madison Square Garden and the Nassau Coliseum. They are phenomenal musicians. Rush inspired us.”

Dream Theater, which also includes keyboardist Jordan Ruddess and drummer Mike Mangini, have set a standard for crafting tight, melodic and sophisticated guitar-driven rock, a la Rush.

“The Astonishing” from 2016 is an adventurous concept album set in a dystopian future society devoid of music. The epic collection of songs clocks in at more than two hours.

Who else is making albums that last longer than most films?

“When you’re passionate about what you do, time flies,” Petrucci said. “What we do is a labor of love.”

The seven tracks from Dream Theater’s latest album, “A View From the Top of the World,” clock in at a mere 70 minutes. However, the title track is more than a quarter of the album.

“So we won’t be playing that song in Spokane but you’ll hear other songs from ‘Top of the World,’” Petrucci said.

“A View From the Top of the World” was a pandemic album released in 2021.

The band is working on new material.

“But we’re not going to focus on it in the studio until 2024,” Petrucci said. “We’re still very much inspired but we don’t have to rush and put out new songs anytime soon. We have this tour to do. I have a guitar camp in Fort Lauderdale in early August and we’ll rest up a bit before we take the next step.”

The prog rock void is filled by a myriad of bands while Dream Theater takes a brief break.

“It’s cool that there are hundreds of young prog rock bands out there,” Petrucci said. “When I was a kid there was Pink Floyd, Gentle Giant, Yes, Genesis and Rush and not much more. But that was more than enough for me. The first time I heard Rush, I lost my mind. Those Rush songs still amaze me. Rush inspired us and I think we’re inspiring some young bands. We just go out there and do what we do. We have our sound and our method.”

About the only thing Petrucci said he’ll change is when the group will return to the Inland Pacific Northwest.

“We have to come back sooner rather than later after this show,” Petrucci said. “It’s been too long.”