Quarterback Cameron Ward, edge-rusher Ron Stone Jr. to represent Washington State at Pac-12’s media day

PULLMAN – Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward and All-Pac-12 edge-rusher Ron Stone Jr. will join head coach Jake Dickert next week at the conference’s media day.

The Pac-12 on Thursday announced attendees for its annual preseason gathering of players, coaches and athletic directors. The media day will begin at 8 a.m. on July 21 at Resorts World in Las Vegas. Pac-12 Network will air the event.

Dickert, entering his second full season as WSU head coach, is scheduled to speak at 11:05 a.m. Ward and Stone, who will be representing WSU at the media day for the second straight year, will be made available for questions around the same time.

Ward, a second-year Cougar, started all 13 games for WSU as a sophomore in 2022. He threw for 3,231 yards and 23 touchdowns against nine interceptions and completed 64% of his passes. Ward earned an all-conference honorable mention nod after helping the Cougars to a 7-6 record and a seventh-place finish in the conference standings.

Stone, who is heading into his sixth and final season with the program, landed on the All-Pac-12 second team in 2022 after recording 34 tackles (four for loss), two sacks and 11 quarterback hits – second in the conference.

The senior from San Jose, who’s known for his charisma and talkative nature, should be one of the day’s top attractions.

Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff will take the stage to kick off the event. A large portion of his address will likely concern potential conference expansion and the Pac-12’s pending media rights deal, which has been in the works for a year.

At last year’s media day in Los Angeles, much of the questioning revolved around the conference’s stability with USC and UCLA on the way out. At this year’s event, there will certainly be similar queries.

About a month before the 2022 media day, the Los Angeles schools had decided to ditch the Pac-12 and join the Big Ten Conference in 2024. This year’s Pac-12 media day will be the last to include the Trojans and Bruins.

After the media day, the Cougs will begin preparations for fall camp, which is set to start on Aug. 2.