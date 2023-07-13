Summer League roundup: Ex-Cougar Mouhamed Gueye stays consistent for Atlanta

Atlanta’s Mouhamed Gueye is interviewed by NBA TV's Chris Haynes during Sunday's summer league game against Denver at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review) Buy a print of this photo

Former Washington State forward Mouhamed Gueye is 4 for 4 at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Gueye made his fourth consecutive start and delivered his fourth double-digit scoring performance for the Atlanta Hawks. He finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and two blocks Thursday in the Hawks’ 99-98 victory over Philadelphia at Cox Pavilion.

The 6-foot-11 Gueye produced 10, 10 and 11 points and five, six and six rebounds in three previous games. He’s also averaging 2.25 assists.

Gueye lifted his shooting percentages by draining 4 of 6 from the field, including 2 of 3 on 3-pointers, in just over 22 minutes of playing time against the 76ers. The native of Senegal has connected on 44.5% of field-goal attempts and 41.7% behind the 3-point arc.

Gueye, drafted by the Hawks in the second round with the 39th overall pick, signed a four-year, $7.6 million contract.

Former Gonzaga forward Filip Petrusev didn’t play for the 76ers, but he’s apparently made a strong impression on new coach Nick Nurse, who said Petrusev is “going to be on the roster this year” on Philadelphia guard Tyrese Maxey’s podcast.

Guard Justin Powell, Gueye’s former WSU teammate, hit a 3-pointer and added one assist and one steal in 10 minutes in Miami’s 91-72 victory over Milwaukee.

Former GU standout Drew Timme had four points and five boards in 15-plus minutes off Milwaukee’s bench. Timme struggled with his shooting, finishing 2 of 7 from the field, 0 of 2 on 3s and 0 of 2 at the free-throw line.

Former Zag guard Malachi Smith saw the court for the first time after sitting out Portland’s first three games. Smith played the final 6:33 and had two rebounds and one assist in Portland’s 88-71 victory over Orlando. Smith missed both of his shot attempts, one from behind the 3-point stripe.

Former Eastern Washington Eagle Angelo Allegri didn’t play in Charlotte’s 89-83 loss to New Orleans.