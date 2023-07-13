The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Business

U.S. producer prices rise at slowest pace in nearly three years

July 13, 2023 Updated Thu., July 13, 2023 at 11:37 a.m.

A Rivian R1T electric vehicle pickup truck sits on the assembly line at the company's manufacturing facility in Normal, Ill., in April 2022.  (Jamie Kelter Davis/Bloomberg)
By Reade Pickert Bloomberg

U.S. producer prices barely increased in June from a year earlier, rising at the slowest pace in nearly three years and extending a months-long deceleration in pipeline inflationary pressures.

The producer price index for final demand rose 0.1% from a year earlier, according to data out Thursday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. On a monthly basis, the PPI also increased 0.1% after falling in the prior month.

Normalizing global supply chains, stabilizing commodity prices, and a broader shift in consumer demand toward services and away from goods have generally helped alleviate inflationary pressures at the producer level.

Services costs edged higher despite a sharp decline in transportation and warehousing costs. Prices of goods, meanwhile, were little changed. That’s flowed through to consumers in the form of lower prices – something known as deflation. Goods costs fell 4.4% from a year ago, the biggest decline in more than three years.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the so-called core PPI also barely rose from May and was up 2.4% from a year ago. The annual gain was the smallest since January 2021.

The figures come just a day after separate data showed consumer prices rose in June at the slowest pace since 2021. While a July interest-rate hike is all but assured, the rapid descent in price growth – now just a third of its 2022 peak rate – offered fresh hope that the Federal Reserve can soon wrap up the most aggressive tightening campaign in decades.

