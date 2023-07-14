100 years ago today: Fire destroys North Idaho mine towns

By Jim Kershner For The Spokesman-Review

A massive fire “resulted in almost the complete destruction of the little mining towns of Burke and Mace” in the Coeur d’Alene mining district.

It also imperiled the lives of hundreds of miners down in the depths of the Hecla mine. Officials began evacuating miners below the 2,000 foot level via hoist after the fire reached Burke. But in the middle of the evacuation effort, the fire on the surface blazed through the power lines, stalling the hoist.

About 400 miners were still down at the 2,000 foot level.

“The miners then started the long, nerve-tiring, heartbreaking climb to the surface (via ladders),” reported the Burke correspondent of the Spokane Daily Chronicle. “The last man was clear of the mine at 10:30 p.m.”

Miraculously, nobody died, either in the two towns or in the mines. Several people suffered minor burns.

The fire apparently started in the western part of Mace, and then roared up the narrow canyon to Burke.

“Hotel buildings, residences, stores and railroad depots fell in the path of the flames,” the Chronicle story read.

Scores of residents lost everything and were left homeless.

The cause of the fire was still unknown, but many people blamed officials for not issuing the fire alarm when the fire was first discovered in Mace. The Hecla miners were not notified that a fire was heading their way for at least an hour.

The fire was finally under control at 3:30 a.m. the next day, after burning since early afternoon.