Dear Kiantha: Black Americans’ trauma is vast and deep

I am a 66-year-old Black woman and I have to be honest I have never felt comfortable in this country because of racism. I have looked over my shoulders for as long as I can remember. Worried about my safety in a country that has no value for Black people.

I retired from a career in corporate America where I outperformed my white counterparts only to be passed over time and again for major promotions. What my experience in corporate America showed me was that unless I could change the color of my skin and work the skin off of my bones, I would never be good enough. Racism in America has been as much a part of my life as my faith has been, and at this point in my final years, I want everyone to know. I’ve been traumatized by racism.

Dear Friend,

You need no validation of your experience. Thank you for allowing me and my readers to bear witness to a painful truth, a truth that is shared by so many. So much of our truth as Black people in America is filled with trauma caused by racism.

This trauma goes as far back as our birth and is impacted by the disproportionate health disparities seen in Black health outcomes. Racism is a weft in our health and education system, a thread in our workforce and a patch of dishonor for which we as a country wear so boldly.

Since the establishment of our country, we’ve spent billions of dollars each year to protect our nation’s safety from terrorism, yet we neglect to make real investments in undoing the terror that racism has caused in the lives of people who look like you and me.

Everyone should know your story. The tool with which we measure the depth of our faith is the same tool with which we should be measuring the depth of our trauma due to racism, as they are both fundamental to our experience as Black people in America.

My hope for you as you continue to move on up the mountain is that the remaining years of your life be anchored by safety and in truth.

Soul to Soul,

Kiantha