Former Gonzaga wing Julian Strawther scores 23 points in Denver’s blowout win

Julian Strawther is heating up in his hometown of Las Vegas, where temperatures reached 112 degrees outside Friday while the former Gonzaga standout was red-hot inside Cox Pavilion.

Strawther poured in 23 points – following a 21-point effort Wednesday – and had his best all-around performance thus far in the NBA Summer League in Denver’s 112-81 rout over Miami.

Strawther, who came in shooting 24% on 3-point attempts, made 4 of 7 from distance, 7 of 13 shots overall and 5 of 6 at the free-throw line. He added six rebounds, four assists and one steal in 27 turnover-free minutes.

The Nuggets’ first-round pick was aggressive from the opening tip. He nailed a tough, off-balance shot in the lane and then added a transition layup as Denver jumped in front by 12. He used a pump fake to set up a floater from 10 feet and connected on a 3-pointer as Denver’s lead grew to 38-24.

Strawther buried another 3-pointer and a pair of free throws to close the first half with 14 points. He swished another 3 to give Denver a 27-point lead midway through the third quarter.

Strawther’s last two games improved his four-game average to 16.5 points and 3.5 rebounds in Las Vegas. He hasn’t been as efficient as he was in his junior season at Gonzaga, but his shooting percentages climbed to 37 from the field, 30.6 on 3s and 78.9 at the foul line following Friday’s performance.

Miami’s Justin Powell, a former Washington State Cougar, hit a 3-pointer and added four rebounds and one assist in 10 minutes.

Former Gonzaga standouts Chet Holmgren, Andrew Nembhard and Filip Petrusev had a scheduled day off Friday. That’s common for players participating in summer league for the second straight season – the last three in Petrusev’s case with the Philadelphia 76ers – as teams give newcomers and free agents additional playing time.

All three former Zags played in two of their team’s four games and Holmgren and Petrusev also saw time in the Salt Lake City Summer League prior to arriving in Las Vegas.

Holmgren’s absence may have helped former Eastern Washington forward Tanner Groves receive his first court time with Oklahoma City. Groves scored his first points in summer league with a putback basket late in the third quarter.

Groves, who played his final two seasons at Oklahoma, snagged six rebounds to go with two points, one assist, one steal and one block in 12 minutes in OKC’s 105-89 loss to Washington.

Holmgren, who sat at the end of the Thunder’s bench in street clothes, led the team in scoring (20.5) and blocks (3.5) and was second in rebounding (9.5). He made 56% from the field, including 16.7% on 3-pointers, and 75% at the foul line.

He averaged 2.5 assists and 3.0 turnovers in nearly 30 minutes per game.

Nembhard produced 17.5 points and 7.5 assists in a pair of appearances for Indiana. The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 9.5 points and 4.5 assists in 75 games as a Pacers’ rookie last season after being selected with the first pick of the second round in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Petrusev, a 6-11 forward, averaged 12.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in nearly 22 minutes. The Serbian native connected on 61% from the field, 25% behind the 3-point line (1 of 4) and 40% at the free-throw line (2 of 5). He hit 71.4% on 2-point attempts.

Former Zag Joel Ayayi and Memphis played in the late game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

On Saturday, Milwaukee (Drew Timme) faces Sacramento, Memphis (Ayayi) meets Phoenix, Denver (Strawther) takes on New York and Charlotte (former Eastern Washington Eagle Angelo Allegri) faces Minnesota.