Honeysuckle beach, boat launch to close in Hayden on Friday night for triathlon

The Honeysuckle beach and boat launch on Hayden Lake will close Friday night at 10 p.m. for a triathlon Saturday morning.

The beach and boat launch will close through 11 a.m. Saturday for the race. Only local resident access during that time will be allowed. Unauthorized vehicles will be towed during that time, according to the city of Hayden.

The race Saturday morning will close some roads. East Honeysuckle Avenue, East Hayden Avenue, Chalet Road, North Strathorn Road, East Smith Road, East Miles Avenue and North Lakeview Drive in Hayden Lake will close for the race.

The city asks that motorists watch for spectators and athletes on Saturday for the 10th running of the event, which begins at 7 a.m.

Those that are racing need to pick up their packets by 7 p.m. Friday at the Two Wheeler & Ski Dealer bike shop in Hayden, 9551 N. U.S. Route 95. Photo identification is required for packet pickup.