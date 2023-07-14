Joe Biden raised $72 million in second quarter of 2023 in re-election bid

By Tyler Pager The Washington Post

President Biden raised more than $72 million in the second quarter of 2023 for his re-election effort, his campaign announced Friday.

The figure accounts for all money raised since Biden launched his campaign for president in late April through June 30. The campaign said it has $77 million cash on hand.

“Americans know the stakes in this election – and our broad, diverse coalition powered by grass roots donors is going to send Joe Biden and Kamala D. Harris back to the White House to finish the job,” Julie Chavez Rodriguez, Biden’s campaign manager, said in a statement.

The figure accounts for donations directly to the campaign, the Democratic National Committee and the joint fundraising committees. Biden vastly outraised Republicans running for president during the second quarter, in part because individuals can give larger sums to the DNC than they can to individual campaign accounts. Former president Donald Trump, who is running for the Republican nomination, raised more than $35 million in the second quarter, his campaign said.

In 2011, Barack Obama raised $86 million in the second quarter after similarly announcing his re-election bid in April, though earlier in the month than Biden did. Trump and the Republican National Committee raised $105 million in the second quarter of 2019.

The Biden campaign said that 97% of donations were under $200, and the average grass-roots contribution was $39. It also touted that 30 percent of the donors were new Biden supporters since the 2020 campaign.