Nissan to recall 1.4 million cars in U.S., Europe, Japan
July 14, 2023 Updated Fri., July 14, 2023 at 10:24 a.m.
Nissan is issuing a recall of about 1.38 million cars globally of models including Note, Kicks, Serena and Leaf, a company spokeswoman said Friday.
The recall will affect vehicles in the U.S., Europe and Japan over several issues, including cars suddenly accelerating after exiting cruise control or a short circuit that would cause motors to stop while driving.
No accidents resulting from the issues have been reported at this time, the spokeswoman told Bloomberg.
Nissan said earlier Friday that it will recall Note Aura because of a faulty right headlamp in addition to other models in Japan.
