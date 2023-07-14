Spokane Valley police seek hit-and-run suspect, vehicle that seriously injured pedestrian

The Spokane Valley Police Department is looking for a vehicle and driver believed to be involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a pedestrian Wednesday.

Deputies responded shortly before 7 a.m. to the hit-and-run, according to a police news release. Initial information indicated a woman was struck by the vehicle on Appleway Boulevard and Dishman Road and the driver continued driving.

The driver failed to stop at the stop sign before striking the victim, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and is expected to recover.

The vehicle is believed to be a brown and gold 1995 to 2003 Chevrolet Malibu or Chevrolet Classic with five-spoke wheels. It may have damage to the right front and/or passenger side of the vehicle, but the extent of the damage is unknown.

People with information about the vehicle, driver or incident are asked to contact Deputy Garrett Spencer at (509) 477-3118 or gspencer@spokanesheriff.org and reference No. 10102967.