Woodward addresses sexual misconduct complaints against former city administrator

Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward on Friday addressed the sudden resignation of former City Administrator Johnnie Perkins and the as-of-yet unspecified allegations of sexual misconduct raised against him by city staff.

“We are here today because of the courage of city employees who came forward and their trust in me as a leader to do the right thing, no matter the level of the organization or the cost,” she said.

Woodward said she was not able to share specifics about the allegations pending the release of a report from an investigation into the misconduct allegations. That investigation was closed Thursday after Perkins submitted his letter of resignation, Woodward added. She said that report would be forthcoming but did not specify when.

However, she said Perkins had shared “intimate details” about a relationship he was in with city employees, talking about the relationship in the workplace and over the phone. Employees reportedly raised concerns about his communications in early June, prompting a preliminary investigation that was later referred to city human resources.

In a late Thursday email, Perkins’ attorney, Geoffrey Swindler, wrote that the former city administrator categorically denied the accusations.

Despite multiple attempts to schedule an interview with Perkins during the investigation, he resigned before one could occur, Woodward said. In a Thursday letter of resignation, Perkins cited health concerns, including heart problems, for his sudden departure.

“I made the decision, as a leader of this organization and as a woman, based on the information that had been shared, to engage HR and direct them to investigate the allegations,” Woodward said. “The details in the HR report are unacceptable by anyone in the organization.”

Woodward emphasized that city staff, especially women in the organization, needed to know that the city would take seriously any allegations of inappropriate conduct.

Woodward hired Perkins, the former deputy chief operating officer of San Diego, as city administrator on March 2021, filling the post vacated by former City Administrator Wes Crago, who left abruptly and quietly after less than a year on the job in 2020. His initial salary was set at $159,600.

Mayoral candidate Lisa Brown criticized Woodward on social media Thursday, tweeting that the mayor had been unable to hire and retain key leaders in the city. Woodward responded Friday, saying that turnover was to be expected.

“I think it’s normal to have transition in administrations,” she said. “Every situation of someone coming or going is different.”

Garrett Jones, director of the Spokane Parks and Recreation Department, was named Spokane’s acting city administrator on June 30 pending completion of an investigation into Perkins’ conduct. Jones has now been named interim city administrator and will remain in that position through the end of the year, Woodward said Friday.