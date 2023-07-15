100 years ago in North Idaho: Estimated 500 people lose homes in fires that level Burke, Mace

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Shocked residents of Burke and Mace, towns in North Idaho’s Coeur d’Alene mining district, were picking through the rubble left by the devastating fire.

A Spokesman-Review headline said, “Black Ruins All That Remain of Idaho Mining Towns.”

“Even the streets of Burke, which were made of planks, have been charred to cinders,” said a correspondent. “The (power) poles are lying along the blackened sidewalks, while wires are stretched along the streets in endless confusion.”

The Red Cross estimated that 500 people had lost their homes.

“The homeless today were stunned by the tragedy,” said the S-R. “Many women, overcome by the emotional strain, gave way to hysterics and were under the care of physicians.”

The investigation into the cause of the fire, and the reasons it spread so fast, was underway.

“Mine foremen declared yesterday that they might have checked the fire at the onset had it not been for some residents of Mace refusing to allow their homes to be dynamited in an effort to halt the flames,” said the S-R. “As it was, these very houses were razed within an hour.”

Some residents of Burke were wearing fine new clothes, thanks to the generosity of the Morrow Mercantile Co.

“Seeing that their store was doomed, the manager and his assistants called for men and women to take their choice of the stock while it still remained intact,” said the S-R. “Several miners came away from the store changing their old worn shoes for expensive new ones. Women carried away dress goods and articles of clothing.”