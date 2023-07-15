Conner Robbins fires 10-under 61, moves into tie for first with Derek Berg at Rosauers Open Invitational

Conner Robbins has put together a pair of interesting rounds at the 36th Rosauers Open Invitational.

He had a hole-in-one on No. 11 while carding a 4-under 67 Friday at Indian Canyon. He came back Saturday afternoon with a fast start – 5 under through the first six holes – and six birdies on the back side for a 10-under 61, the tournament’s low round thus far.

Robbins, the men’s and women’s golf coach at Puget Sound and an instructor at North Shore Golf Course in Tacoma, shares the lead at 14-under 128 with Derek Berg, who followed Friday’s 63 with a 65.

Colin Inglis, the 2021 Rosauers champion, fired a 64 and sits two shots behind the leaders at 12 under. Gonzaga’s Zach Stocker, a Central Valley High grad, is in fourth at 11 under after a bogey-free 65.

Four players are at 9 under, including 2012 champion David Phay. Washington State’s Nate Plaster and Idaho’s Tommy Kimmel, who were teammates at Gonzaga Prep, are in a five-way tie for ninth at 8 under.

Berg, who led by three after the first round, had five birdies on his first six holes. He added a birdie on No. 18, his ninth hole, to turn in 6-under 30.

Berg, who played at Washington and now teaches at the Pacific Northwest Golf Academy in Issaquah, Washington, reached 16 under before bogeys on Nos. 7 and 9.

Stocker, Phay and Shane Prante (9 under) tee off at 11:21 a.m. in Sunday’s final round, followed by Robbins, Berg and Inglis at 11:30 a.m.