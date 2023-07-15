On the air
Sat., July 15, 2023
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
6 a.m.: Rome E-Prix CBS Sports
7:15 a.m.: Motocross: MX2 CBS Sports
8 a.m.: Motocross: MXGP CBS Sports
9 a.m.: Motocross: Spring Creek National USA
11:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup: Crayon 301 USA
Baseball, MLB
10:35 a.m.: San Diego at Philadelphia OR L.A. Dodger at N.Y. Mets MLB
1:07 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Colorado .. MLB
1:10 p.m.: Detroit at Seattle Root
4:10 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Angels ESPN
Basketball, NBA Summer League
12:30 p.m.: Philadelphia vs. New Orleans NBA
1 p.m.: Brooklyn vs. Cleveland ESPN
2:30 p.m.: Detroit vs. Indiana NBA
3 p.m.: Utah vs. Housotn ESPN2
4:30 p.m.: Oklahoma City vs. San Antonio NBA
5 p.m.: Miami vs. Portland ESPN2
6:30 p.m.: Atlanta vs. Dallas NBA
7 p.m.: L.A. Lakers vs. L.A. Clippers ESPN2
Golf
7 a.m.: DP World: Scottish Open Golf
9 a.m.: DP World: Scottish Open CBS
9 a.m.: PGA: Kaulig Companies Championship Golf
11 a.m.: LPGA: Dana Open Golf
11:30 a.m.: Celebrity: American Century Championship NBC
Noon: LPGA: Dana Open CBS
1 p.m.: PGA: Barbasol Championship Golf
Tennis, Wimbledon
6 a.m.: Men’s singles final ESPN
9:30 a.m.: Women’s doubles final ESPN
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Mariner Magazine 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Noon: Detroit at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 1510-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
