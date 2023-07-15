The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
72°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

On the air

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

6 a.m.: Rome E-Prix CBS Sports

7:15 a.m.: Motocross: MX2 CBS Sports

8 a.m.: Motocross: MXGP CBS Sports

9 a.m.: Motocross: Spring Creek National USA

11:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup: Crayon 301 USA

Baseball, MLB

10:35 a.m.: San Diego at Philadelphia OR L.A. Dodger at N.Y. Mets MLB

1:07 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Colorado .. MLB

1:10 p.m.: Detroit at Seattle Root

4:10 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Angels ESPN

Basketball, NBA Summer League

12:30 p.m.: Philadelphia vs. New Orleans NBA

1 p.m.: Brooklyn vs. Cleveland ESPN

2:30 p.m.: Detroit vs. Indiana NBA

3 p.m.: Utah vs. Housotn ESPN2

4:30 p.m.: Oklahoma City vs. San Antonio NBA

5 p.m.: Miami vs. Portland ESPN2

6:30 p.m.: Atlanta vs. Dallas NBA

7 p.m.: L.A. Lakers vs. L.A. Clippers ESPN2

Golf

7 a.m.: DP World: Scottish Open Golf

9 a.m.: DP World: Scottish Open CBS

9 a.m.: PGA: Kaulig Companies Championship Golf

11 a.m.: LPGA: Dana Open Golf

11:30 a.m.: Celebrity: American Century Championship NBC

Noon: LPGA: Dana Open CBS

1 p.m.: PGA: Barbasol Championship Golf

Tennis, Wimbledon

6 a.m.: Men’s singles final ESPN

9:30 a.m.: Women’s doubles final ESPN

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Mariner Magazine 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Noon: Detroit at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 1510-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Sports