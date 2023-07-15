Spokane police investigating homicide near Franklin Park

Spokane police are investigating a homicide after responding to a possible shooting and finding a man “suffering from trauma” late Friday night near Franklin Park.

Officers responded to the call shortly before 11:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of North Division Street, according to a police news release. Officers found a man, whose identity was not released, with trauma slumped over next to a building.

Medics provided life-saving measures, but he died, police said.

Spokane police Lt. Shawn Kendall said police had no suspects Saturday afternoon. No other information was available.

A shooting last summer at Franklin Park left 22-year-old Ablos Kios dead and three others injured. Five people were arrested in connection to the shooting, including three who were charged with murder and three counts of assault.