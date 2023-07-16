100 years ago in North Idaho: Mining towns of Burke, Mace begin to rebuild after fire

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

The North Idaho mining towns of Burke and Mace were beginning to rebuild after a fire turned both into charred ruins.

The Hecla Mining Co. had started repair work on its big mine. It lost all of its surface building and equipment, and the shafts had been flooded to prevent the fire from penetrating underground. Pumps were now working, and a new compressor had been ordered. Yet the mine president said “it may take a year to put things in shape.”

The road between Mace and Burke had been cleared of debris, allowing autos to pass. The Union Pacific and Northern Pacific railroads were repairing tracks and bridges.

Hundreds of residents remained homeless, but about 100 were taken to Thompson Falls, Montana, where a dormitory had been prepared.

From the tourism beat: Louis Hill of Great Northern railroad proposed an initiative that would be of the highest significance to Spokane: a 25-mile highway through Glacier National Park.

“The importance to Spokane is that your city is the only logical converging point for the westbound tourist, also those bound north from California,” said Hill. “… Only Saturday I read where someone had counted 72 California autos on the Banff-Windermere Road in Canada. All those cars came through Spokane and their owners will bring thousands of others to Glacier in years to come.”