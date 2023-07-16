3 dead, 1 injured after train strikes SUV near Sandpoint
July 16, 2023 Updated Sun., July 16, 2023 at 3:35 p.m.
Two adults and a juvenile died after a train struck the SUV they were driving Saturday north of Sandpoint.
A 37-year-old Sagle man was driving a Subaru Forester east around 11:15 a.m. when he failed to yield to the southbound freight train, according to an Idaho State Police news release.
The train hit the Subaru at a railroad crossing near Boyer and Selle roads, forcing the car to overturn, troopers said.
The driver, a 31-year-old Sagle woman and a juvenile died at the scene, ISP said. Another minor was taken to a nearby hospital and then airlifted to a Spokane hospital.
All four occupants wore seat belts. The train operators were not injured.
ISP is investigating.
