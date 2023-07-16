The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
97°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

3 dead, 1 injured after train strikes SUV near Sandpoint

July 16, 2023 Updated Sun., July 16, 2023 at 3:35 p.m.

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

Two adults and a juvenile died after a train struck the SUV they were driving Saturday north of Sandpoint.

A 37-year-old Sagle man was driving a Subaru Forester east around 11:15 a.m. when he failed to yield to the southbound freight train, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

The train hit the Subaru at a railroad crossing near Boyer and Selle roads, forcing the car to overturn, troopers said.

The driver, a 31-year-old Sagle woman and a juvenile died at the scene, ISP said. Another minor was taken to a nearby hospital and then airlifted to a Spokane hospital.

All four occupants wore seat belts. The train operators were not injured.

ISP is investigating.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety