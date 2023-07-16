Chase Chaney dominates on the mound, Spokane Indians shut out by Tri-City 4-0

PASCO — Chase Chaney was dominant over 8 1/3 innings and the Tri-City Dust Devils blanked the Spokane Indians 4-0 in the finale of a three-game High-A Northwest League series at Gesa Stadium on Sunday.

It was the second time this season the Indians (9-9 second half) were shut out.

Spokane hitters managed just six hits against Chaney, who did not walk a batter and struck out just one.

The offensive drought spoiled a terrific start by Indians pitcher Jarrod Cande (4-3), who allowed two runs on six hits over six innings. The 23-year-old did not walk a batter and he struck out nine, throwing 64 of his 91 pitches for strikes.

The Dust Devils (8-10) broke on top in the second inning when Alexander Ramirez singled and came around on a two-out triple by Gustavo Campero.

Joe Stewart made it 2-0 with a solo home run leading off the sixth inning.

Tri-City added two runs in the seventh off reliever Brayan Castillo. With one down, Myles Emmerson singled and D’Shawn Knowles walked. Both runners moved up a base on a balk, then scored on a single by Stewart.

The Indians put runners on second and third with one down in the ninth and Tri-City went to reliever Roman Phansalkar. After Nic Kent struck out looking, Juan Guerrero drew a walk to load the bases.

But AJ Lewis flied out to the track in left field to end the game.

The Indians start a six-game series against Vancouver at Avista Stadium on Tuesday.

On the mend: The Colorado Rockies will send big league infielder Brendan Rodgers and pitcher Tyler Kinley to the Indians this week on rehab assignment.

Rodgers underwent shoulder surgery during Spring Training and Kinley is recovering from an elbow surgery a little over a year ago.