Coeur d’Alene man dies in motorcycle crash on Sunday afternoon north of Post Falls

A 63-year-old Coeur d’Alene man died Sunday afternoon when his motorcycle crashed near a train crossing north of Post Falls.

Jeffrey Nickelby was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash near Hayden Avenue and Greensferry Road. Nickelby was traveling east on Hayden Avenue just before 5 p.m. when a train crossing arm halted traffic, according to a news release from the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office. Nickelby drove around the stopped traffic, striking the arm and then losing control of his motorcycle. It crashed into a truck on the west side of the train crossing.

Witnesses attempted lifesaving measures for Nickelby, who was not wearing a helmet, according to the sheriff’s office. The road was closed for several hours for an investigation Sunday afternoon.

Though helmets are not required for motorcycle drivers over the age of 18 in Idaho, they are strongly encouraged, the sheriff’s office said.