Pennsylvania flooding leaves 3 dead, 4 missing after cars are washed away

By Brittany Shammas, Frances Vinall and Matthew Cappucci Washington Post

Three people were killed and four others were missing after a sudden deluge of rain flooded a Pennsylvania road Saturday night, sweeping away vehicles and setting off a search for survivors as the Northeast grappled with simultaneous weather hazards.

A 9-month-old baby is among those unaccounted for in the aftermath of the storm that hit Bucks County, officials said during a Sunday news conference. They described water rising swiftly and violently in a scene that stunned veteran rescue workers.

“We are treating this as a rescue,” said Tim Brewer, fire chief of Upper Makefield Township, “but we are fairly certain we are in a recovery mode.”

The deadly flash flooding in Washington Crossing, a township north of Philadelphia and near the border with New Jersey, followed more than a week of flooding and thunderstorms in the state and the wider Northeast, with Vermont and New York’s Hudson Valley hit particularly hard.

Another Pennsylvania county, Berks, was deluged by flooding last weekend, displacing dozens of residents, according to CBS News Philadelphia.

Saturday’s storm dumped about 7 inches of rain within 45 minutes, Brewer said, taking drivers by surprise.

“When the water came up, it came up very quickly,” he said.

Firefighters who were on another call witnessed three cars being carried away by the sudden onslaught. Brewer said he had “never seen anything like it.”

Footage shared by CBS Philadelphia showed cars flipped over and swept off the road in the flood’s aftermath. First responders rescued one woman who was trapped in her vehicle, officials said. Two women and a men, between about 40 and 70 years old, were found dead.

The missing are between 9 months and 63 years old, Brewer said. Authorities have not named any of the victims.

As rescuers continued their search Sunday morning, the Northeast was in the throes of other weather threats. A tornado watch covered parts of southern Maine, southern New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, northern Rhode Island and New York State, primarily around Long Island, until 3 p.m. That same broad area was under a flood watch through the evening and high risk of excessive rainfall.

The National Weather Service warned that areas of “significant and locally life-threatening flash flooding” were expected in New England through midafternoon. Late Sunday morning, extremely heavy rain had prompted flash flood warnings from western Connecticut through much of New Hampshire, where up to 3 inches of rain had fallen and another 1 to 2 inches was possible.

The rainfall in the Northeast has made a stark contrast to the U.S. Southwest, which continues to struggle through extreme heat.

The Red Cross was helping people at a nearby fire station, Brewer said.

Authorities planned to hold another update midday Sunday.