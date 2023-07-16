Summer League roundup: Mouhamed Gueye solid for Atlanta as local standouts close camp

From staff reports

LAS VEGAS – The prove-it portion of the NBA calendar is all but over.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Houston Rockets will play Monday night for the Summer League title, but all the players with local ties finnished their respective camps Sunday night.

Atlanta Hawks forward Mouhamed Gueye (Washington State), a second round draft pick, scored seven points with two blocks and a steal during a 101-80 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Gueye averaged 9.6 points and had seven blocks in five Summer League games.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Malachi Smith (Gonzaga) played his second Summer League game, logging 12 minutes off the bench in a 104-78 loss to the Miami Heat.

Smith scored one point and missed his only field goal attempt. He added a rebound, an assist and a steal.

Indiana’s Andrew Nembhard (Gonzaga), Oklahoma City’s Tanner Groves (Shadle Park and Eastern Washington) and Miami’s Justin Powell did not play in their games on Sunday.

Nembhard’s spot with Indiana is secure, after an impressive rookie season. He played in two Summer League games and averaged 17.5 points and 7.5 assists.

Groves played in one Summer League game and had two points and six rebounds.

Powell played in two games and averaged three points and an assist.

Many of the undrafted players in action Sunday won’t garner NBA contracts, but may have played their way to a two-way spot with a G-League affiliate.

Others may opt to continue their pro careers overseas.