The 10 most underrated destinations around the world
Sun., July 16, 2023
Hawaii is wonderful, and London is fab, but it’s always fun to ponder lesser-known destinations, especially when that list includes spots we rarely, if ever hear about. Turns out TimeOut.com’s editors are happy to oblige with a list of 14 gorgeous, underrated destinations, including Turku, Lake Bacalar and Srebrenik.
Never heard of them? Turku was built in the 13th century, and the “Paris of Finland” was that country’s capital until 1812. Today, you can visit the city’s medieval fortress, traipse the cobblestone streets and riverside byways, and enjoy fika – a coffee and cake break we really need to adopt in the U.S. – at one of its many cafes.
You’ll find Lake Bacalar’s clear blue waters on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, and Srebrenik is a dramatic, medieval town in Bosnia and Herzegovina that looks straight out of “Game of Thrones.” The full list of underrated destinations – and more travel tips – can be found at www.timeout.com/travel/. Meanwhile, here’s a peek at the top 10:
1. Mongolia
2. Lake Bacalar, Mexico
3. Cuenca, Ecuador
4. Srebrenik, Bosnia and Herzegovina
5. Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico
6. Gippsland, Australia
7. Plymouth, England
8. Burlington, Vermont
9. Turku, Finland
10. Karpathos, Greece
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.