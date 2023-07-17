Faith and Values: Buddhist precept against alcohol, TV is an opportunity for a personal ‘diet,’ self-reflection

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

I love starting my morning with a piping hot pour-over coffee, and ending my day with an ice-cold craft IPA.

I thought about this when I decided to take the five Buddhist precepts. Was I really going to have to give up caffeine and alcohol?

The fifth and final lay precept is to refrain from intoxicants that cloud the mind.

A Buddhist nun explained to me that I didn’t have to take all the precepts, but also that the principles serve as guidelines, not as firm and fixed rules.

This is how Thich Nhat Hanh originally wrote the full text of the precept, “Aware of the suffering caused by unmindful consumption, I vow to cultivate good health, both physical and mental, for myself, my family, and my society by practicing mindful eating, drinking and consuming. I vow to ingest only items that preserve peace, well-being and joy in my body, in my consciousness, and in the collective body and consciousness of my family and society.

“I am determined not to use alcohol or any other intoxicant or to ingest foods or other items that contain toxins, such as certain TV programs, magazines, books, films and conversations,” the precept continues. “I am aware that to damage my body or my consciousness with these poisons is to betray my ancestors, my parents, my society and future generations. I will work to transform violence, fear, anger and confusion in myself and in society by practicing a diet for myself and for society. I understand that a proper diet is crucial for self-transformation and for the transformation of society.”

Because this precept specifically says, “I am determined not to use alcohol or any other intoxicant or to ingest foods or other items that contain toxins … ” I chose not to take this precept.

I have a sweet tooth. I drink. I watch trash TV sometimes and knew this is a vow I would break from time to time.

Instead, I practice limitations and remain cognizant about why I do these things.

Am I snacking on hot tamales or drinking a Bale Breaker because I’m trying to fill a void, or a sadness, or a loneliness? Or because I’m socializing with friends and unwinding from work?

Am I watching the latest Netflix dating show on the couch with my partner because I’m trying to escape from my own reality, or because it’s a fun and silly thing for us to do together at the end of the day?

Before I reach for a second drink, or think about adding another scoop of ice cream to my bowl, I try to remind myself that I’ve already indulged and to be content. To be honest, I could do better.

Because, as Ven. Thubten Chodron of Sravasti Abbey explained, what I consume physically or mentally isn’t just about me. It affects those around me too.

She once wrote, “To keep your body and your consciousness healthy is to do it for your ancestors, your parents, and future generations. You do it for your society and for everyone, not just yourself.”

I’m getting married at the end of this month. What I put into my body and mind doesn’t just affect me anymore. It’s an inspiration to do better, not just at being mindful of the fifth precept, but the others as well.

As I explained when I started this series five months ago, I took these precepts as a lay person so I could follow a code of conduct to help me do better at living a moral life. I’m still practicing, and learning, and messing up sometimes, but like who I’m becoming on the journey.

Tracy Simmons, a longtime religion reporter, is a Washington State University scholarly assistant professor and the editor of FāVS News, a website dedicated to covering faith, ethics and values in the Spokane region.