‘I miss Bella’: How a woman in hospice got to say goodbye to her horse

Karina Courtmanche giving Bella a kiss in the 1990s. The horse meant so much to her, she threw a baby shower when Bella was born 30 years ago. (Lucille Alouah/Handout)

By Cathy Free Washington Post

Karina Courtmanche has dementia and is in hospice care, but there is one thing she’s very clear about: her love for Bella, her horse of 30 years.

When her friends and caregivers recently asked Courtmanche, 79, if she had a dying wish, they were not surprised by her answer.

“She said, ‘I miss Bella,’ ” said Michelle Walker, who is an RN case manager for the Connecticut Hospice, and is caring for Courtmanche in her final days.

Courtmanche has kept Bella at Bittersweet Farm in Bethany, Connecticut, where staff feed and care for the horse. But Courtmanche hasn’t been able to go riding for several years due to her health, Walker said.

“A couple of weeks ago, I asked Karina, ‘Would you like to see your horse, Bella?’ and she said yes, that she would,” said Walker, 46. “That’s when everyone decided, ‘Let’s make this happen for Karina.’ ”

It’s unclear how much time Courtmanche has left, and she doesn’t have family in her life, so Walker said her care workers and friends decided to act quickly.

They made arrangements with Bittersweet Farm for Courtmanche to visit, then lined up an ambulance to transport her there on July 9 to spend an hour with Bella. The AMR ambulance company heard about the situation, and donated the ride.

Courtmanche still pays the farm for her elderly mare’s care through her financial conservator and longtime friend, Bob Sturwold.

“It was a tearful moment,” Sturwold said about Courtmanche’s visit to the farm. “I could see in Karina’s eyes that she was really happy to see her horse again. You could see the love she had for Bella.”

Courtmanche was an only child who had been briefly married in the 1970s, but had no children, said Sturwold, 77.

Born in Latvia, she spent several years with her mother in a camp for displaced people before coming to the United States in 1951, he said. She became a registered nurse and worked in the mental health field until her retirement.

Lucille Alouah, another close friend, said Courtmanche had always loved horses and owned two others before Bella.

“One of her horses gave birth to Bella, so Karina had cared for her since she was a baby,” said Alouah, 76. “She adored her so much that she even had a baby shower for her.”

“It was the first time I had to go to a hay and grain store for a shower gift,” she added.

Courtmanche boarded her horses near her Connecticut home, and she’d go riding whenever possible, Alouah said.

“She became interested in dressage and had won blue and yellow ribbons in some of the competitions she’d entered,” she said. “There was nothing she enjoyed more than riding Bella.”

In recent years, Alouah and Sturwold said they noticed Courtmanche had become more forgetful and sometimes couldn’t remember how to perform simple tasks such as making a cup of coffee.

“She called me, wondering why her bills kept going up, and when I looked into it, I found out she wasn’t paying her bills,” said Sturwold.

He and Alouah decided to help her.

Last fall, after Courtmanche injured herself in a fall, her friends helped move her into an assisted-living center, followed by a skilled nursing home – the Mary Wade senior care center in New Haven, Connecticut.

Walker said anyone who went into Courtmanche’s room knew of her love of horses.

“She has pictures of her horse in her room and a horse painting on the wall,” Walker said. “When Karina said she missed Bella, we knew it was a wish we’d like to make come true.”

On the morning of the farm visit, Walker said Courtmanche ate a full breakfast for the first time in weeks.

“She perked up, knowing that she was going to go see her beloved horse,” she said.

A frail Courtmanche was gently loaded into an ambulance on a gurney, then was transported about 10 miles to Bittersweet Farm. The driver pulled up next to the barn door, said Walker, so it would be easier to wheel Courtmanche’s stretcher inside.

“It had been at least two years since Karina last saw her horse, so it was an emotional moment to see her with Bella again,” said Sturwold, noting that Courtmanche’s gurney was positioned directly next to the horse’s stall.

Although Courtmanche could barely open her eyes, she could smell Bella, and she reached out to pet the horse’s velvety muzzle through the stall window, he said.

Walker said Courtmanche’s face lit up when she handed her some carrots to feed to her horse.

“I asked her, ‘Do you know who this is?’ and she said, ‘It’s Bella,’ ” Walker said.

“She did open her eyes a few times and you could just tell how much it meant to her,” she added. “She seemed really happy in the moment.”

Alouah said it appeared Bella remembered Courtmanche because she kept sniffing her as she took the carrots from her hand.

“She was paying a lot of attention to Karina,” she said. “Karina doesn’t use words much anymore, but no words were really needed. We could all feel the love there.”

Sturwold said her friends will remember that hour in the barn with Courtmanche long after she is gone. He is now setting up a trust fund for Bella so the horse can live out her remaining days at Bittersweet Farm.

“Karina has been a great friend for many years, and we all know this horse was part of her family and was very loved,” he said. “We’re all happy that she was able to see Bella again.”