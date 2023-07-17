The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
66°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  Area sports

Locally: Mt. Spokane grad Megan Billeter named to All-American scholar team

July 17, 2023 Updated Mon., July 17, 2023 at 3:12 p.m.

Mt. Spokane gradauate Megan Billeter was named to the WGCA All-American scholar team. (Courtesy WWU Athletics)
Mt. Spokane gradauate Megan Billeter was named to the WGCA All-American scholar team. (Courtesy WWU Athletics)
From staff and news services

Western Washington University senior Megan Billeter added one last impressive academic award to her collection, being selected to the 2022-23 Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) All-American Scholar Team.

Billeter (Mt. Spokane) recently completed her Master’s in Business Administration at WWU after also earning an undergraduate degree in business administration with a marketing concentration.

Billeter met the requirements of the WGCA award by maintaining an overall GPA of at least 3.50.

During her career on the course, Billeter was a four-time All-GNAC award winner, including earning co-player of the year honors in 2021-22.

• Seven area athletes who compete for Lewis-Clark State College earned recognition on the NAIA men’s and women’s track & field all-academic teams as chosen by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

LCSC’s honorees are: Jennah Carpenter, sophomore, Lewiston, Idaho, jumps; Emily Collins, freshman, Lewiston, sprints; Sarah Hathaway, junior, Sandpoint (Clark Fork High), hurdles; Madigan Kelly, sophomore, Lewiston, hurdles; Brooklyn Shell, senior, Hayden (Coeur d’ Alene High), distances; Carter Gordon, sophomore, Coeur d’Alene (Lake City High), distances, Kobe Wessels, freshman, Lewiston, distances.

The primary requirement is to maintain a cumulative GPA of at least 3.25.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Area sports