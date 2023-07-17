Locally: Mt. Spokane grad Megan Billeter named to All-American scholar team

From staff and news services

Western Washington University senior Megan Billeter added one last impressive academic award to her collection, being selected to the 2022-23 Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) All-American Scholar Team.

Billeter (Mt. Spokane) recently completed her Master’s in Business Administration at WWU after also earning an undergraduate degree in business administration with a marketing concentration.

Billeter met the requirements of the WGCA award by maintaining an overall GPA of at least 3.50.

During her career on the course, Billeter was a four-time All-GNAC award winner, including earning co-player of the year honors in 2021-22.

• Seven area athletes who compete for Lewis-Clark State College earned recognition on the NAIA men’s and women’s track & field all-academic teams as chosen by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

LCSC’s honorees are: Jennah Carpenter, sophomore, Lewiston, Idaho, jumps; Emily Collins, freshman, Lewiston, sprints; Sarah Hathaway, junior, Sandpoint (Clark Fork High), hurdles; Madigan Kelly, sophomore, Lewiston, hurdles; Brooklyn Shell, senior, Hayden (Coeur d’ Alene High), distances; Carter Gordon, sophomore, Coeur d’Alene (Lake City High), distances, Kobe Wessels, freshman, Lewiston, distances.

The primary requirement is to maintain a cumulative GPA of at least 3.25.