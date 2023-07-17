Spokane police arrest teen after fight at Riverfront Park

By Isabelle Parekh The Spokesman-Review

From staff reports

Police arrested a 16-year-old girl at Riverfront Park on Sunday suspected of assaulting another girl, attacking an adult passerby who tried to intervene, and then kicking a police officer who chased and caught her, according to a police news release.

The girl discarded a knife when she attempted to flee, police said. No one was seriously hurt.

Police officers on patrol saw the teen was holding a knife and intervened, police said.

In an attempt to evade the officers, the suspect threw the knife in the grass and took off on foot before she was caught, police said. She tried to free herself by kicking an officer, but the police ultimately gained control and booked her into the Spokane County Juvenile Detention Facility, police said.