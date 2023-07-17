‘Yellowstone’ reruns to air on CBS as Hollywood strikes hit fall tv schedules

By Rob Golum Washington Post

Paramount Global’s CBS TV network plans to rerun shows from its cable and streaming outlets as part of its fall broadcast schedule - a way to entertain broadcast audiences while writers and actors strike against Hollywood studios.

The cable hit “Yellowstone,” featuring Kevin Costner, will make its broadcast debut on CBS on Sundays, starting with the first episode, which aired originally in 2018. Reruns of “FBI True,” a Paramount+ program, will air on Tuesdays, the network said in a statement.

CBS will fill out its schedule with game shows and reality programs, including the returning hit “Survivor” and a new show called “Buddy Games,” featuring teams of friends sharing a lake house. The network will air the U.K. version of the current program “Ghosts” as well as additional content from Paramount+.

The strike by Hollywood writers and actors has halted production of new situation comedies and dramas, forcing networks such as CBS to reconfigure their fall schedules. The Fox network unveiled its plans last week, offering a number of unscripted reality shows that don’t use union actors or writers.

CBS’s plans include a 90-minute version of the newsmagazine “60 Minutes,” a first for the network. The returning reality series “The Amazing Race” will also air in 90-minute chunks.

Replaying shows from cable or premium outlets like Paramount+, where viewers pay as much as $12 a month for commercial-free programming, will help Paramount promote its streaming service and reduce broadcast TV production costs while offering some viewers shows they haven’t already seen.

Other spinoffs from Paramount’s “Yellowstone” franchise, a series about a Montana ranching family, already play on the Paramount network that’s carried by cable and satellite TV systems.

All of the major Hollywood studios have been cutting costs in recent months and eliminating thousands of jobs as they try to adapt to the shrinking audience for conventional TV channels and financial losses from their newer streaming operations.

Last week, Walt Disney Co. said it’s considering selling its cable and broadcast networks, including ABC and FX, and seeking a partner for its ESPN sports channels.