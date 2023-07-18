The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Nation/World

Las Vegas police search home in Tupac killing

July 18, 2023 Updated Tue., July 18, 2023 at 2:42 p.m.

Late rap legend Tupac Shakur, pictured in 1994.   (Tom Rodriguez/Globe Photos/Zuma Press/TNS)
By Jeff Burbank Las Vegas Review-Journal
Las Vegas police served a search warrant at a Henderson home as part of an investigation into the killing of the popular rapper Tupac Shakur near the Strip in 1996, authorities said Tuesday.

“The search warrant that we conducted is in connection with the Tupac Shakur case,” Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said of Monday’s search.

“It has been a while” since the deadly September 1996 shooting, Johansson said. “It’s a case that’s gone unsolved and hopefully one day we can change that.”

Johansson declined to release further details.

The rapper was critically wounded in a shooting on Sept. 7, 1996, at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane. He died of his injuries at University Medical Center on Sept. 13, 1996. 

