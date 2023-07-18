Letters for July 18, 2023

Helping homeless veterans

The newly announced $3.1 billion Continuum of Care program to fight homelessness nationwide is one major step to help veterans, among others. As an offshoot, a boot camp to train homeless veterans to learn a trade is commendable and long overdue. Providing housing for those veterans is a major part of that program as well.

I have long been a proponent of giving the homeless veterans abandoned homes that are an unsightly eyesore in many of our neighborhoods. Yes, I said giving. Free of mortgage constraints. Granted, the homes are not in good condition, often in dire need of repair. Train a labor force of veterans to become carpenters, plumbers, electricians, etc., all tradesmen of the housing industry. They can unite and help each other repair these homes. The funding of these repairs will come from the program. These veterans were trained to respect personal property, so each one will care about curb appeal and respect for the neighborhood.

What a better way to honor those who valiantly served in our military fighting for the freedoms we all enjoy. And as neighborhood homeowners, the improved homes will only help in improving the return on investment for the entire community.

Joe Bruno

Spokane







Rathbun unqualified to represent Spokane

As someone who served in the active duty military for nearly 36 years, I was appalled to read the May 23 interview with Retired USAF Lt. Colonel Andy Rathbun. For him to describe the bombing campaign in Yugoslavia as “the best war ever” and “… bombing Belgrade back to the Stone Age” is shameful.

No one who I ever served with, especially those with direct combat experience or service in a combat zone, would ever describe war that way. His celebratory remarks do not correlate with the overwhelming majority who serve to protect our nation and allies and uphold the values of freedom and democracy, while serving with honor and integrity, traits Rathbun clearly doesn’t possess.

Flaunting his stays at “five-star hotels on the beach” and using vehicles at government expense to travel all over and purchase gifts is self-serving and narcissistic. Finally, describing the KC-135 as his “own personal cargo plane to bring back cases of wine,” shows Rathbun’s attitude about his military service; namely, it was all about pursuing his own personal gains, not giving back or serving the nation.

That doesn’t sound like someone who is qualified for public service. After all, Rathbun’s main reason for running is to restructure the laws so he can return to avoiding paying income taxes on all the property he owns. He even admits to owning at least one Airbnb that was not legally registered, so he could avoid landlord-tenant laws. Rathbun only cares about himself and clearly is not qualified to represent Spokane on the City Council.

Jerry Anderson

Spokane