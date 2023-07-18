Meet the U.S. women’s national team’s 2023 World Cup roster
July 18, 2023 Updated Tue., July 18, 2023 at 3:06 p.m.
The process of assembling the U.S. women’s national soccer team roster for the World Cup was both easy and hard.
Coach Vlatko Andonovski was blessed with a player pool deep enough to field two competitive lineups this summer. In that sense, he couldn’t go wrong.
Yet he had to weigh long-term injuries, players returning from substantial absences and the rise of youngbloods. More than 18 months of training camps, international games and club performances offered insight and answers, culminating with his selection of 23 players for the month-long tournament shared by Australia and New Zealand.
While veterans form the foundation of the squad – some of whom have already hoisted the World Cup trophy twice – a set of players poised to make their World Cup debuts will bolster the campaign for an unprecedented third consecutive title.
Here is a closer look at the squad.
Aubrey Kingsbury
GK, Washington Spirit
Hometown: Cincinnati
Age: 31
Caps: 1
The NWSL goalkeeper of the year in 2019 and ‘21 received regular call-ups throughout 2022 and debuted vs. Uzbekistan.
Casey Murphy
GK, North Carolina Courage
Hometown: Bridgewater Township, N.J.
Age: 27
Caps: 14
The Rutgers graduate began her pro career with Montpellier in France before returning stateside to play for OL Reign in 2019 and 2020. She was traded to North Carolina for U.S. teammate Crystal Dunn.
Alyssa Naeher
GK, Chicago Red Stars
Hometown: Stratford, Conn.
Age: 35
Caps: 91
A back-up to Hope Solo at the 2015 World Cup and 2016 Olympics, Naeher won the starting job at the previous two major tournaments.
Alana Cook
DF, OL Reign
Hometown: Far Hills, N.J.
Age: 26
Caps: 25
Goals: 1
The center back, via Stanford, began her pro career with Paris Saint-Germain before transferring to the NWSL in 2021. She has been named to the league’s Best XI twice.
Crystal Dunn
DF, Portland Thorns
Hometown: Rockville Centre, N.Y.
Age: 31
Caps: 132
Goals: 24
Few players in the world are as good as Dunn defending one-on-one and, with her innate offensive skills, sparking the attack with a run down the left flank.
Emily Fox
DF, North Carolina Courage
Hometown: Ashburn, Va.
Age: 25
Caps: 29
Goals: 1
The graduate of Stone Bridge High School and North Carolina overcame ACL injuries to both knees in college and an inauspicious start to her international career as a teenager to become the squad’s most versatile outside back.
Naomi Girma
DF, San Diego Wave
Hometown: San Jose
Age: 23
Caps: 16
Goals: 0
After winning an NCAA title at Stanford and being the top overall pick in the 2022 NWSL draft, the center back parlayed her youth national team experience into a leading role with the senior squad. She broke into the national team last year and earned starting assignments.
Sofia Huerta
DF, OL Reign
Hometown: Boise
Age: 30
Caps: 30
Goals: 0
The dual national began her career with Mexico in 2012-13 and even played in a match against the United States. In 2017, FIFA approved her request to represent the U.S. program. She was among the team leaders in matches played in 2022, appearing in 16 of 18.
Kelley O’Hara
DF, Gotham FC
Hometown: Fayetteville, Ga.
Age: 34
Caps: 157
Goals: 3
O’Hara was part of two World Cup championship squads and evolved into one of the sport’s top right backs. Injuries, however, sidelined her for the second half of 2022. She also missed the first two camps of 2023 before returning for the April friendlies.
Emily Sonnett
DF, OL Reign
Hometown: Marietta, Ga.
Age: 29
Caps: 75
Goals: 1
With the ability to play outside back, center back and midfield, Sonnett remains a valuable and versatile option. Since joining the national team in 2016, the Virginia graduate has made about the same number of appearances as a sub as a starter.
Savannah DeMelo
MF, Racing Louisville
Hometown: Bellflower, Calif.
Age: 25
Caps: 1
Goals: 0
Receiving a World Cup roster slot with no senior experience – and few call-ups to training camp – is uncommon. But DeMelo’s breakout season in the NWSL this year thrust her into the mix.
Julie Ertz
MF, Angel City FC
Hometown: Mesa, Ariz.
Age: 31
Caps: 118
Goals: 20
Until her surprising call-up for the April friendlies, Ertz seemed off the national team radar after taking maternity leave in 2022 and remaining an NWSL free agent into the spring.
Lindsey Horan
MF, Olympique Lyonnais (France)
Hometown: Golden, Colo.
Age: 29
Caps: 129
Goals: 27
A starter for most of seven years, Horan uses her technical skills and vision in a central role to set the tone and keep opponents off-balance.
Rose Lavelle
MF, OL Reign
Hometown: Cincinnati
Age: 28
Caps: 88
Goals: 24
Technical, clever and unpredictable, Lavelle is one of the world’s premier midfielders. An emerging figure on the 2019 World Cup squad, she rose to the forefront in the final against Netherlands with a late goal that clinched the title.
Kristie Mewis
MF, Gotham FC
Hometown: Hanson, Mass.
Age: 32
Caps: 51
Goals: 7
It has been a long World Cup wait for the older sister of injured U.S. star Sam Mewis. Kristie Mewis debuted with the national team in 2013 but did not become a regular until Coach Vlatko Andonovski reintegrated her two years ago.
Ashley Sanchez
MF, Washington Spirit
Hometown: Monrovia, Calif.
Age: 24
Caps: 25
Goals: 3
A youth national team star, Sanchez took the next step amid an impressive start to her NWSL career. She left UCLA early, became the No. 4 overall pick in the 2020 draft and helped the Spirit win the 2021 title.
Andi Sullivan
MF, Washington Spirit
Hometown: Lorton, Va.
Age: 27
Caps: 45
Goals: 3
The Spirit captain has helped fill the void in defensive midfield left by two-time World Cup veteran Julie Ertz, who paused her career to start a family. Last year, Sullivan started 15 of 18 U.S. matches and displayed the vision and leadership required in that position.
Alex Morgan
FW, San Diego Wave
Hometown: Diamond Bar, Calif.
Age: 34
Caps: 207
Goals: 121
After 13 years with the national team, two world titles and an Olympic gold medal, Morgan continues to perform at a high level and produce goals. She is up to No. 5 on the U.S. all-time list, and her goals per game is among the highest in history.
Megan Rapinoe
FW, OL Reign
Hometown: Redding, Calif.
Age: 38
Caps: 199
Goals: 63
Her accomplishments off the field have matched those on it, and as she enters her final World Cup, Rapinoe promises not to go quietly on either front.
Trinity Rodman
FW, Washington Spirit
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Age: 21
Caps: 18
Goals: 4
Rodman’s raw abilities have been on display for two-plus NWSL seasons, earning her regular U.S. call-ups. Ruthless on the right flank, she has begun refining her game to become more than just a great athlete.
Sophia Smith
FW, Portland Thorns
Hometown: Windsor, Colo.
Age: 22
Caps: 30
Goals: 12
The former Stanford star will have a hard time topping her 2022 campaign: 11 goals in 17 U.S. matches and MVP of both the NWSL’s regular season and championship game.
Alyssa Thompson
FW, Angel City FC
Hometown: Studio City, Calif.
Age: 18
Caps: 4
Goals: 0
The first player to join the NWSL directly from high school, Thompson was the No. 1 overall draft pick last winter. She scored 11 minutes into her first league match.
Lynn Williams
FW, Gotham FC
Hometown: Fresno, Calif.
Age: 30
Caps: 53
Goals: 15
The quick winger enjoyed a terrific 2021 with both the North Carolina Courage and the national team, posting 12 combined goals.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.