People’s Pharmacy: Will curcumin ease joint pain without damaging kidneys?

By Joe Graedon, M.S., and Teresa Graedon, Ph.D. King Features Syndicate

Q. I was taking ibuprofen (600 milligrams, two times per day) for arthritis pain, but I had to stop because it was causing renal insufficiency. This had happened before while I was on meloxicam. Does curcumin have the same effects on the kidneys as NSAIDs like these?

A. We trust you are under close medical supervision. The dose of ibuprofen that you were taking is prescription strength. Meloxicam (Mobic) is also a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) that is prescribed for arthritis pain.

Many people don’t realize that NSAIDs can cause kidney damage. We are glad that your doctor was monitoring your renal function.

A review of 29 randomized controlled trials of curcumin for arthritis found that this natural product reduces inflammation and pain (Frontiers in Immunology, July 22, 2022). To our surprise, researchers have also investigated curcumin for its potential benefits against kidney disease (Frontiers in Pharmacology, March 15, 2023). There is reason to believe that it might be helpful rather than harmful to the kidneys.

Whatever approach you consider for your arthritis pain, you will need oversight by your physician and regular monitoring of your renal function. To learn more about curcumin and other natural approaches, you may find our “eGuide to Alternatives for Arthritis” helpful. This online resource can be found under the Health eGuides tab at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.

Q. When I first got Dupixent injections every two weeks for nasal polyps that had been surgically removed twice before, I thought it was a miracle. I was able to breathe, smell and swallow again. As a result, I gladly used drops for the eye pain that it caused.

Unfortunately, after a year on the drug, all the problems with my polyps started returning, while side effects multiplied. First, pain in my knees made it difficult to walk. Then, I got back pain so excruciating that I couldn’t even turn over in bed.

Since I got Dupixent for free because I couldn’t afford the high cost, I guess I shouldn’t complain. But I feel like I was sucked into a clinical trial without enough known about this drug before it was put out there on the market.

A. Dupixent (dupilumab) is a self-injected monoclonal antibody. It is approved to treat asthma, atopic dermatitis (eczema) and nasal swelling and polyps, as well as some other hard-to-treat conditions.

Side effects of Dupixent may include injection site reactions, conjunctivitis (eye irritation), joint pain, digestive distress, insomnia and toothache. Some people develop antibodies to this mAb-type drug after several months. This immunological reaction can reduce its effectiveness and trigger other adverse events.

Q. I recently got bad news after my DEXA bone density scan. My wrist is now in the range of osteoporosis. Which type of calcium supplement is the best choice to help build back my bones? I do strength training and I eat a healthy diet, so this new test result is unexpected and alarming.

A. Doctors often recommend calcium carbonate or calcium citrate supplements. That’s because they provide the most calcium in each pill. Vitamin D is also essential for the body to use calcium effectively.

There is growing controversy about the benefits of calcium supplements, however. Calcification of soft tissue, especially in the cardiovascular system, has cardiologists concerned. A diet high in dark green leafy veggies, beans, almonds and low-fat dairy products may be a better option. Physical activity is also crucial for maintaining strong bones, so keep up your training.

