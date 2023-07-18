Three teens shot, wounded in Times Square as tourists run for cover
July 18, 2023 Updated Tue., July 18, 2023 at 12:33 p.m.
Three teens were shot and wounded in Times Square, sending tourists scurrying for cover, police said Tuesday.
Shots rang out on W. 42nd St. near Seventh Ave. about 11:50 p.m. Monday, cops said.
A 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were both shot in the leg and taken by medics to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.
A 17-year-old boy, grazed in his armpit, got to Harlem Hospital by private means and is also in stable condition.
The shooter, carrying a brown backpack, got away.
Cops said video they have recovered shows the gunman earlier having an argument with the victims, who were part of a larger group. A short time later he opened fire.
