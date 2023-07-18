The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
Nation/World

Three teens shot, wounded in Times Square as tourists run for cover

July 18, 2023 Updated Tue., July 18, 2023 at 12:33 p.m.

An NYPD officer and his dog are seen on the corner of 42nd St. and Seventh Ave. early Tuesday. Shots rang out on W. 42nd St. near Seventh Ave. about 11:50 p.m. Monday, cops said.   (Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Daily News/TNS)
An NYPD officer and his dog are seen on the corner of 42nd St. and Seventh Ave. early Tuesday. Shots rang out on W. 42nd St. near Seventh Ave. about 11:50 p.m. Monday, cops said.   (Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Daily News/TNS)
By Rocco Parascandola New York Daily News

Three teens were shot and wounded in Times Square, sending tourists scurrying for cover, police said Tuesday.

Shots rang out on W. 42nd St. near Seventh Ave. about 11:50 p.m. Monday, cops said.

A 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were both shot in the leg and taken by medics to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

A 17-year-old boy, grazed in his armpit, got to Harlem Hospital by private means and is also in stable condition.

The shooter, carrying a brown backpack, got away.

Cops said video they have recovered shows the gunman earlier having an argument with the victims, who were part of a larger group. A short time later he opened fire.

