U.S. stocks drift as traders lock in Fed rate bets

By Cecile Gutscher and Isabelle Lee Bloomberg

U.S. stocks drifted and bonds rallied as the latest batch of economic data came in below expectations and traders fully priced in a quarter-point hike in interest rates by the Federal Reserve next week.

The S&P 500 was little changed and the 10-year Treasury yield fell after figures on industrial production and retail sales missed estimates, on top of mixed results from Bank of America and Morgan Stanley.

Bank of America delivered a surprise gain from its core Wall Street businesses, while Morgan Stanley suffered a slowdown in trading and investment banking.

Signs of slowing inflation and an improving economic picture have led traders to dial back wagers on how high the U.S. overnight benchmark rate will go.

However, quarterly forecasts from policy makers have shown a median expectation of two more quarter-point increases this year in order to bring the rate of inflation in line with the Fed’s target.

Any signs of consumer unease are also likely to add to claims the Fed is far from being able to claim victory.

“The current picture on the consumer is a bit blurry. It seems that excess savings buoyed retail activity in recent months but consumers are quickly depleting those excess reserves and starting to use credit to support spending habits,” Jeffrey Roach, chief economist at LPL Financial, said.

In Europe, stocks gained and bonds rallied after European Central Bank Governing Council member Klaas Knot said monetary tightening beyond next week’s meeting was anything but guaranteed – suggesting officials could soon pause their campaign of interest-rate hikes.

The yield on 10-year German securities fell as much as 8 basis points to 2.4%, a two-week low.

“It’s clear that it’s the receding inflation narrative which is driving everything,” said Gilles Guibout, a portfolio manager at Axa Investment Managers in Paris.

“Investors are feeding on hope: hope that U.S. rates will get down sooner and hope that China will launch a stimulus package to beef up consumption.”

The wild card is China, where a stuttering recovery is leading to disquiet among investors considering the knock-on effects from a slowdown in the world’s growth engine.

The dollar was little changed, gold rose and oil gained.