Can you scatter cremated remains in WA? Yes, but there are some caveats. What to know

By Jared Gendron The News Tribune (Tacoma, Wash.)

When we lose a loved one, we want to do our best to commemorate them in a way that upholds their legacy. It’s a tradition that’s coincided with humans for as long as we have existed.

One method of honoring the dead, cremation, has been a practice for thousands of years across many cultures and societies. Cremation, where the body is incinerated and broken down to basic chemical components, has been a ritual in societies such as the Ancient Greeks and Romans, according to the Cremation Association of America. The early Vikings notably utilized cremation as a burial ritual, the History Channel states.

Once a loved one is cremated, it’s up to family members to decide what to do with those cremains. There are rules in Washington State outlining where and how you can disperse cremated remains. Here’s what to know.

Can you scatter ashes in WA state?

The short answer is: yes, you can scatter cremains of a loved one. But there are a few caveats.

In Washington State, bodies that have not undergone cremation, alkaline hydrolysis or natural organic reduction may only be settled in a cemetery or building exclusively dedicated for religious purposes, according to Kellie Jones, medicolegal death investigator with the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office. Not abiding by these rules is considered a misdemeanor, per RCW 60.50.130.

Ashes can be scattered in most public and state-owned lands in the state with permission from whomever controls such land. The Washington State Department of Licensing outlines where in the state cremated remains may be scattered:

Private land

Permission must be granted from the land owner.

National parks

Permission must be granted from the chief park ranger.

State trust uplands

Permission must be granted from the appropriate region manager with the Washington State Department of Resources.

State-controlled public waters

Ashes can be scattered into bodies of water such as the Puget Sound, Strait of Juan de Fuca, rivers, streams and lakes.

Pacific Ocean

Ashes can be scattered into the ocean beyond the mean lower low water mark. The scattering must follow the Environmental Protection Agency guidelines for burial at sea.

Cremated remains may be buried in or on ocean waters of any depth as long as the burial is done at least three nautical miles from land.

Anyone who buries cremains by ocean must notify the EPA of the event within 30 days of doing so. Washingtonians can report the burial using the EPA’s online Burial at Sea Reporting System. No documents must be reported.

Only human cremains, not pets or other animals, may be dispersed into the ocean.

How to properly scatter ashes

The Department of Licensing states it’s important only to scatter someone’s ashes themselves, not the urn that contains them.

Memorial and cremation art business Spirit Pieces breaks down separate ways you can handle the cremains of your loved one:

Casting: Make sure to toss the ashes with the wind. Make sure nobody is standing downwind. Some ash may fall to your feet, which is normal.

Trenching: This method involves digging a trench around a foot deep, tossing the ashes in the opening then burying it with soil. You can also bury the ashes in a biodegradable urn. If you’re placing a marker, make sure it’s made of material heavy enough that won’t blow or float away.

Raking: This memorial involves placing cremations on soft soil then raking it into the soil. The air helps break down the ashes faster into the soil. Ashes are commonly used in soil used to grow flowers or on forest topsoil.

Water: Keep in mind that some remains may instantly sink while others may float on or slightly below the surface for some time. Find someone experienced in ash scattering, such as a captain if you’re on a ship, to help. If you don’t want to worry about the wind while scattering, consider dispersing the

ashes in a water soluble urn.