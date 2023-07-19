Coeur d’Alene’s Trey Lambert takes fifth at Callaway World Championship
July 19, 2023 Updated Wed., July 19, 2023 at 9:49 p.m.
From staff reports
Coeur d’Alene’s Trey Lambert, finished fifth in the boys’ division for 13-14 year olds at the Future Champions Golf (FCG) Callaway World Championship.
Lambert, 14, closed the 54-hole tournament with a 3-under 69 Wednesday at the Westin Mission in Rancho Mirage, California. He shot 72 and 69 in his first two rounds for a three-day total of 6-under 204.
Kartik Singh, of New Delhi, India, took first with a 9-under 201.
Lambert will be a freshman at Lake City High this fall.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.