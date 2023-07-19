Coeur d’Alene’s Trey Lambert takes fifth at Callaway World Championship

Staff reports

Coeur d’Alene’s Trey Lambert, finished fifth in the boys’ division for 13-14 year olds at the Future Champions Golf (FCG) Callaway World Championship.

Lambert, 14, closed the 54-hole tournament with a 3-under 69 Wednesday at the Westin Mission in Rancho Mirage, California. He shot 72 and 69 in his first two rounds for a three-day total of 6-under 204.

Kartik Singh, of New Delhi, India, took first with a 9-under 201.

Lambert will be a freshman at Lake City High this fall.