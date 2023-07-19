Letters for July 19, 2023

‘Not Nadine’ is not a political platform

I don’t think I am alone among Spokane voters who are troubled by the upcoming mayoral race. I am no fan of Nadine Woodward’s style of governance, nor her love of all things Craig Meidl. But I am equally concerned by the lack of any vision or plan from Lisa Brown about what her administration would bring to the city. “Not Nadine” is not a long-term platform for the long haul.

While it is legitimate for Brown to take issue with a number of Nadine Woodward’s decisions, it tells us little about what to hope for if Lisa Brown becomes the next mayor. The lack of articulation is disturbing. At this rate, for the first time in fifty years of voting, I may sit this one out. That prospect troubles me.

Bob Schatz

Spokane

Bigger picture at Spokane Humane Society

In response to, “Stop the tantrums over SHS,” (July 7): I am a former volunteer at the Spokane Humane Society who was a committed dog walker and became a leader of the play group program. I saw intimately the processes and practices at the shelter. In response to Vicki Barnes, (Letters, July 7) – who never mentioned her connection to SHS or that her husband is on its Board – I want to say that the people writing letters and calling attention to the injustices are former volunteers, staff and donors who have firsthand awareness of the misdirection happening under the current management. Thirty people (around 75 percent) of the experienced volunteer dog handlers, with strong emotional ties to the dogs, disaffiliated with SHS, fully or partially. Why do you suppose they would do that? Does that seem like a tantrum?

Several staff members also resigned over their objections to animal welfare neglect. This doesn’t equate to a “small percentage of disgruntled ex-volunteers” that Vicki claims. Overall, this is a significant representation of protest toward the organization being led by people with no experience in animal welfare or concern for valuable human resources. We have seen what is going on and want to make things better for the animals and the organization. Its honorable reputation from the past is in jeopardy – not from the whistleblowers, but from those now in charge.

I stand with the ones willing to stand up for an organization that they truly care about.

Hayley Jewell

Spokane

Electrifying: Support more charging stations in Pullman

Palouse Citizens’ Climate Lobby (PCCL) does not endorse candidates. It focuses instead on effective climate policies to gain the broadest possible support. PCCL’s nonpartisan stance may sometimes feel frustrating, but it has the powerful side-effect of developing ideas more fully.

For instance, Pullman’s mayoral race has three candidates presenting their ideas for Pullman’s future, and a recent personal discussion with candidate Debbie McNeil made one idea much clearer. The idea is to install many more charging stations downtown so electric vehicle drivers seek out our corner of Washington.

“Electric Pullman” has many benefits; it makes it a regional hub, attracts drivers to downtown businesses, serves more electric vehicles during WSU events and is close to Moscow/UI too. Furthermore, Pullman’s carbon-free electricity is great for the climate and potential “Inflation Reduction Act” funding makes this opportunity a no-brainer. I hope all candidates embrace this vision.

So, thank you, Deb, for showing again that while the democratic process takes a little more effort, the results are worth it. And full disclosure: John Anderson sparked (sorry!) this electrification idea years ago when he suggested Pullman’s charging station code ensure it could accommodate future growth.

Simon Smith

Pullman