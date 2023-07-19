The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Ritzville man dies in motorcycle crash near Airway Heights

July 19, 2023 Updated Wed., July 19, 2023 at 9:11 p.m.

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

A 47-year-old Ritzville man died Tuesday night when he lost control of the motorcycle he was riding and struck an SUV in a roundabout 1 mile west of Airway Heights.

Jerry Armstrong was riding east on U.S. Highway 2 approaching a roundabout near Craig Road when he lost control around 10:30 p.m., according to the Washington State Patrol.

Armstrong, who was wearing a helmet, fell while entering the roundabout and struck a 2004 Nissan Armada. He died at the scene.

Troopers ruled speed as the cause of the crash.

