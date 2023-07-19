Seahawks unveil throwback uniforms they will wear for a game this coming season

The Seattle Seahawks' throwback uniforms will worn on Oct. 29 at Lumen Field against the Cleveland Browns. (Savanah Rae Kent/Seattle Seahawks)

By Gregg Bell Tacoma News Tribune

The Seattle Seahawks are going back to their 1990s, Kingdome roots for throwback uniforms this coming season.

The team unveiled its original royal blue, apple green with silver helmets and pants, Seattle’s old-school uniforms from decades past on Wednesday. The Seahawks will wear the uniforms for one home game this season.

Rookie wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba showed off the new-old threads in a ’90s-themed video online Wednesday morning.

It’s the 90s. It’s now. It’s commemorative. It’s current. The Throwback uniforms are finally here.



💻 https://t.co/r1W2WVDyDe pic.twitter.com/RLVBg1sm21 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) July 19, 2023

The Seahawks already announced their Week 8 home game against the Cleveland Browns at Lumen Field will be their throwback-uniform game.

Bobby Wagner, Geno Smith, DK Metcalf, Quandre Diggs and Tyler Lockett were among other Seahawks the team featured photographed in the throwback uniforms as part of their announcement of them Wednesday.

Diggs had been teasing about the uniforms online for days. Tuesday on his social media pages he showed the matching Nike cleats he has for the throwback game.

Six-time All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner has been lobbying for the throwback uniforms for a decade, but in black. Still, he’d gotten a preview of the 2023 throwbacks this spring and said they were “fire.”

“They are very fire,” Wagner said in late May. “It could be great if they were black, but we won’t go there.”

The retro uniforms have giant white numbers on the front and back, as they were in Seattle’s original jerseys’ simple design. The uniforms also include a commemorative Kingdome patch embroidered into the inside neck of the jersey. That’s for the team’s home stadium from its inaugural season in 1976 until 1999, when the Seahawks wore those uniforms.

Lumen Field is on the site of the former, demolished Kingdome.

The team announced fans can buy the jerseys online at proshop.seahawks.com or in person at the Seahawks’ Pro Shops at Lumen Field in Seattle and at Renton Landing, just south of the team’s headquarters and site of training camp that begins July 26.

The team said the Pro Shop at Lumen Field now features “a special ’90s era pop-up installation with everything from vintage ’90s TVs to a replica of the Kingdome scoreboard.”