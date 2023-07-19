Special Interests Groups: Spokane Chinese Association Tai Chi Club

Members of the Spokane Chinese Association Tai Chi Club practice movement, Friday, July 14, 2023, at Manito Park in Spokane. (DAN PELLE/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW) Buy a print of this photo

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

WHERE: Near the children’s playground at Manito Park, 2406 S Tekoa St.

If you go

As a slight breeze ruffled the trees Friday at Manito Park, a white-clad group moved with exquisite grace holding swords aloft and slowly transitioning into deep lunges.

Manito Park is the setting for the Spokane Chinese Association Tai Chi Club memeber to practice, Friday, July 14, 2023 in Spokane. (DAN PELLE/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

The Spokane Chinese Association Tai Chi Club meets at the park every Saturday but offered a special demonstration on Friday.

“We’ve been meeting in the park since March,” instructor Monica Lin said. “When the weather is cold, we move to the Spokane Chinese Christian Church.”

The club launched after several members of the Spokane Chinese Association performed a tai chi exhibition at the association’s Lunar New Year celebration at the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox in January.

Known for its slow, intentional movements, tai chi is an internal Chinese martial art originally developed for self-defense that eventually grew into a health and wellness practice.

“We are currently learning tai chi sword, and I plan to teach tai chi fan, but that’s a little trickier,” Lin said.

After practicing the sword routine, Lin led the members through several traditional poses.

“Every movement has meaning,” she said. “There are 24 basic forms.”

While there are several styles of tai chi, each is based on a standard set of principles, including using the mind to initiate the movement, synchronized body movements, moving with relaxed loose joints and maintaining a continuous flow of motion.

“Tai chi is an ancient and noble form of elegant postures something akin to slow dance moves,” explained member Somkhit Buerger said. “The practice of tai chi is designed to build strength and balance. It improves health and physical flexibility.”

Spokane Chinese Association president Weiling Zhu said tai chi is a fundamental part of Chinese culture.

Lin agreed.

“At every park in China, you’ll see tai chi,” she said.

Boulu Lehmann, a violinist with the Spokane Symphony for 27 years, said she learned the practice on an extended trip to China.

“It makes you feel very good in your body and your mind,” Lehmann, 69, said. “It helps with balance and helps keep me moving.”

Lin listed additional benefits.

“It’s appropriate for all ages. It coordinates every part of your body, including your mind,” she said. “For me, this is one way to do my meditation. It makes my brain calm down.”

Paul Lu and his wife, Nancy Chen, enjoy exercising with this group.

“I’d never done tai chi,” Chen said. “The most difficult thing is remembering each movement’s name. That takes practice.”

Her husband nodded.

“It’s like learning to drive a car – soon the movements become instinctual,” he said.

Weiling Zhu said the group encourages new members.

“It’s not just about Chinese culture, it’s about wellbeing,” she said. “It’s to help people enhance their health.”