100 years ago in North Idaho: The search widened for two fugitives suspected of a pool hall killing in Sandpoint

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

The manhunt was growing larger for two murder suspects believed to be heading to Canada after killing a pool hall proprietor in Sandpoint.

The bandits were spotted by a railroad station agent at a water tank station midway between Sandpoint and Bonners Ferry. Posse men rushed to the scene and searched, but to no avail.

The posse had now grown to 150 men. The two suspects were believed to be armed with a revolver and were probably desperately short of food. One was believed to have been injured when posse members opened fire on them on a bridge two days earlier.

Since then, several other posse members had shot at the fugitives – or at least, at men they thought might be the fugitives – but the bandits escaped every time, apparently unscathed.

Spokane pilot Nick Mamer offered his services to fly over the rugged country to help in the search. Idaho authorities had yet to take Mamer up on the offer.

From the election beat: The Washington State Supreme Court heard testimony on an election issue that sounds familiar to us today.

Charles E. Myers defeated Thomas Corkery by just a few votes in the Republican primary for the Congressional seat in the Fifth District. But the election hinged on 11 absentee votes from Lincoln and Pend Oreille counties, which swayed the election in Myers’ favor.

The State Supreme Court was now asked to decide whether those absentee votes were valid. The issue seemed to be whether absentee voting was allowed in a special election – which this was – as well as in general elections.