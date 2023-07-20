Kansas transfer Marcus Adams Jr. reportedly scheduled for Gonzaga visit

Earlier in the week, Gonzaga was one of eight schools linked to Kansas transfer and incoming four-star freshman Marcus Adams Jr.

Conversations between Gonzaga and Adams Jr. have apparently continued, with 24/7 High School Hoops reporting Adams Jr. intends to take a visit to Spokane next weekend before deciding where he’ll be playing college basketball this fall.

Shortly after entering the transfer portal, Adams Jr. told On3 Recruiting’s Joe Tipton he’d heard from Gonzaga, West Virginia, BYU, Oregon, Missouri, Boston College, Mississippi State, UC Santa Barbara and Binghamton.

Adams Jr. is a 6-foot-8, 205-pound freshman from Torrance, California, who was enrolled in classes at Kansas when he decided to enter the portal, request a release from his National Letter of Intent and reopen his recruitment.

“I want to thank Jayhawk Nation and coach Self and Townsend for being a great help in my development and time here,” Adams said in a statement posted to his Twitter account. “Your support showed me a lot. To the fans, thank you for all the help with the media and the in-person love.

“I would like to request a release from my National Letter of Intent in order to find out where I truly belong. It was a hard decision. I decided it would be best for me mentally and for my family. I will re-open my recruitment as well. Thank you and please respect my decision.”

The Narbonne High School product was a four-star prospect according to 247Sports.com. The website tabbed Adams Jr. as the country’s eighth-best small forward recruit and the 11th-best recruit in the state of California.

Coming out of high school Adams Jr. chose Kansas over UCLA, Arkansas, Indiana, Nebraska, Oregon, Mississippi State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Washington and Washington State.

The Bulldogs have three open scholarships due to the recent decommitment of Australian high school prospect Alex Toohey, who recently signed with the Sydney Kings of the NBL.

Gonzaga has also been linked to West Virginia graduate transfer guard Jose Perez, who’s also had stops at Manhattan, Marquette and Gardner-Webb.